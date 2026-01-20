Shannon Gomez Joins Tormenta FC

Published on January 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release







STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC announced the signing of Trinidadian defender Shannon Gomez to the 2026 USL League One roster, pending federation and league approval, following a four-year tenure at San Antonio FC in the USL Championship.

The defender began his career in 2014 with W Connection in the Trinidad and Tobago T&T Pro League. Gomez signed with New York City FC in the MLS soon after, joining the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on loan that same season.

He made his USL Championship debut with Sacramento Republic FC, playing in 86 matches and recording five assists in the process. The 29-year-old spent four seasons with his most recent club, having joined San Antonio FC in 2022. In his time there, Gomez registered two goals and eight assists in a total of 98 appearances.

Notably, Shannon has made 17 appearances for the Trinidad and Tobago national team, debuting for the first team at the age of 18. His most recent match on the national stage was a 3-1 victory against Cuba in October 2024 in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Gomez and the Tormenta FC squad will open the 2026 USL League One season on Sunday, March 8, hosting Spokane Velocity in the home opener at Tormenta Stadium. Tickets for the home opener are available for purchase here, and Season Tickets are on sale here. Fans should stay tuned for more information regarding player updates heading into the 2026 season.







United Soccer League One Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.