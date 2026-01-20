Sarasota Paradise Announces Media Partnership with Sarasota Herald-Tribune

Published on January 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







SARASOTA, Fla. - Sarasota Paradise today announced a new media partnership with the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, aligning the region's professional soccer club with one of Southwest Florida's most established and trusted news organizations.

Founded in 1925, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune has served Sarasota and Manatee counties for nearly a century, delivering award-winning journalism, in-depth local reporting, and coverage that helps shape civic and cultural life across the region. As part of the USA TODAY Network, the Herald-Tribune blends strong local insight with national reach, providing a platform that connects deeply with engaged readers across print and digital channels.

The partnership brings together two organizations committed to community impact, storytelling, and regional growth. Through ongoing coverage, collaborative storytelling, and shared community initiatives, Sarasota Paradise and the Herald-Tribune will highlight the people, moments, and milestones that define professional soccer's arrival in the region.

"Sarasota has a long history of supporting institutions that invest in the community," said Marcus Walfridson, Founder and CEO of Sarasota Paradise. "The Sarasota Herald-Tribune has been telling the stories of this region for generations. Partnering with a publication that carries that level of trust, credibility, and local intelligence is an important step as we continue building something meaningful for our community."

"The Sarasota Herald-Tribune is excited to partner with Sarasota Paradise to amplify the growth of professional soccer in our community. Sarasota thrives when local institutions work together, and this collaboration allows us to highlight the passion, energy, and emerging talent that Paradise brings to the Suncoast. We look forward to telling the stories that connect fans, athletes, and neighbors across our region," said a Sarasota Herald-Tribune spokesperson.

Sarasota Paradise will begin play in USL League One in 2026 at Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch, marking the arrival of the first professional outdoor sports team in the region. The partnership with the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reinforces the club's commitment to authenticity, community connection, and long-term regional impact.







United Soccer League One Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.