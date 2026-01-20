Forward Madison FC Releases New 2026 Winter Pre-Match Top

Published on January 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has released their 2026 pre-match top, The Drift Kit, ahead of their 2026 season. This kit pays tribute to the iconic style of the 1990's snowmobile culture while celebrating Dane County as a premier snowmobiling destination for Midwest riders.

"With 500 miles of snowmobile trails carving through our backyards, we wanted to bridge the gap between the high-octane racing aesthetic of the 90s and the timeless silhouette of a soccer kit," said Forward Madison FC Retail Director, Alyssa Bruce. "This jersey is built for those who find their rhythm in the sub-zero, whether they're crossing the ice on Lake Mendota or navigating the Northwoods."

The Drift Kit came to fruition with help from Forward Madison FC's official apparel provider, Hummel. Minimally incorporating our signature sky blue and cotton candy pink, this kit bursts with high-octane color blocking, sharp geometric lines and checkered patterns reminiscent of vintage sled graphics and style. The jersey is currently only available in long sleeves, a nod to both the practical warmth needed for cold-weather rides and the nostalgic aesthetic of 90s outwear.

Forward Madison FC will wear the Drift Kit for the first time during their 2026 pre-season as well as pre-match for all of their 2026 league matches, barring special occasions. The kit is available online and at our Breese Stevens Field Stadium Shop. The first 100 purchasers will receive a free pair of FMFC polarized sunglasses. A limited edition FMFC Winter Sports Apparel Collection is also available for pre-order for a limited time.

