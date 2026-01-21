Forward Madison FC Signs Midfielder Jackson Castro for 2026 Season

MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has signed Midfielder, Jackson Castro, pending league and federation approval. The 23-year-old from Plano, Texas brings his MLS experience to Madison for the Mingos' eighth season as the Club continues to build-out its midfield.

"I'm very pleased to welcome Jackson to FMFC," Forward Madison FC Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser, said. "He's a versatile midfielder who can create, connect and help us play to our identity. Jackson has final product, sharp delivery and is hungry to come in and show his quality in our league."

Castro began his collegiate career in 2021 at Creighton University where he racked up 22 goals and 22 assists over his 74 appearances and earned two selections to the All-Big-East First Team in 2023 and 2024. Castro supplemented his time at Creighton finding success playing for USL League Two clubs, Chicago FC United in 2021 and 2022 (18 appearances and four goals), Bavarian United SC in 2023 (eight appearances and two goals) and Vermont Green FC in 2024 (10 appearances and two goals).

"We're delighted to bring Jackson to the club," said Forward Madison FC Sporting Director, Matt Cairns. "His ability to create chances, dictate tempo and take control of the game with the ball are key reasons why we've worked tirelessly to bring him to the club over the last couple of months."

Castro began his professional career in 2025 when he signed an MLS Next Pro contract with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2. Over the year, he started in 26 of 28 appearances, scoring five goals and notching eight assists as well as logging one assist in the Round of 16 MLS Next Pro Playoff match against Colorado Rapids 2. Castro was called up to the Vancouver Whitecaps FC first team several times in 2025, signing a series of short-term contracts with the club. Castro made his MLS debut on July 4th, 2025 when he was subbed on for the Whitecaps against LA Galaxy.

"What I'm looking forward to the most coming to Madison is getting to play in front of all the incredible fans at home and working with this new group to hopefully win a title this year," Castro said. Forward will look to Castro to set the tempo for the Mingos in the midfield this season using his high-level experience and proven track record of being a productive playmaker.

Forward Madison FC will host their 2026 Home Opener on May 16th against Detroit City FC in the club's first Prinx Tires USL Cup match at Breese Stevens Field. The Club's first league match will take place on May 29th against USL League One newcomers, Corpus Christi FC. Fans can support the club and explore season ticket options for 2026 here.

