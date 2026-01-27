Tormenta FC Signs Defender Gustavo Fernandes

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC announces the signing of Brazilian defender Gustavo Fernandes to its 2026 USL League One roster, pending league and federation approval. Fernandes comes to South Georgia following a season-long stint with FC Naples helping them to the 2025 Semi-Finals in their inaugural season.

Fernandes began his professional playing career in 2020 with Forward Madison FC, making 26 appearances for the Mingos across two seasons. The 27-year-old then joined North Carolina FC during their time in USL League One. Gustavo spent two years at North Carolina, registering one goal and one assist in 61 appearances. His time with the now Championship-level club culminated in a USL League One title win.

The Brazilian defender joined Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in 2024 for one season, bagging two assists in 22 matches for the Red Wolves. Gustavo played for League One side FC Naples the following year for their inaugural 2025 season. Fernandes recorded over a 70% passing accuracy, 21 clearances, four blocks and 28 duels won in only 573 minutes of action.

Fernandes and the squad will open Tormenta FC's 10th Anniversary Season at home on Sunday, March 8, hosting Spokane Velocity at Tormenta Stadium. Tickets for the home opener are available for purchase here, and Season Tickets are on sale here. Fans should stay tuned for more information regarding player updates as the 2026 season approaches.







