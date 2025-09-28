Spokane Velocity FC Battle Hard in 1-0 Loss to Greenville Triumph SC

Published on September 27, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

SPOKANE, WA - Spokane Velocity FC fell short to Greenville Triumph SC at home 1-0, losing its second straight match.

Velocity FC head coach Leigh Veidman spoke on the missed opportunities offensively following the match.

"The only answer when we are not firing in front of goal is work, and that is what we will do," said Veidman.

Velocity FC had a handful of good scoring opportunities in the first half but could not capitalize. Spokane captain Luis Gil had a wide open shot inside the box off a perfect pass from Nil Vinyals in the 9th minute that went wide right. Vinyals also found himself open off of nice footwork in the 21st minute, firing a shot that went right into Greenville goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg.

Vinyals reflected on the loss following the match.

"Disappointing result at home in front of our fans, especially given the number of chances we created," said Vinyals. "With the quality we have in the locker room, I'm confident we'll bounce back and turn things around."

Moments later, Velocity FC forward Neco Brett got himself open in the middle of the box, attempting a shot that was again saved by Rankenburg. Spokane had three shots on goal in the first 45 minutes.

Greenville Triumph SC capitalized off a penalty kick in the 37th minute to take a 1-0 lead into halftime. Midfielder Louis Herrera scored the goal for Greenville, with the score being Herrera's third of the season.

Spokane came out in the second half aggressive for an equalizing goal, with Brett immediately attempting a shot inside the box in the 46th minute that sailed over the goalpost.

Velocity FC forward Andre Lewis spoke on the match's disappointing outcome.

"It's always disappointing to drop points at home. We wanted to give our fans something to cheer on tonight, but unfortunately it didn't happen and we just have to learn from it and move on," said Lewis. "We definitely want a home playoff game for our fans, so we will bounce back."

Both clubs kept their foot on the gas after halftime, with Greenville defender Connor Evans nearly sneaking in a goal into the back corner of the net in the 63rd minute, with his shot a little too wide right.

Velocity FC's best chance at an equalizing goal came in the 81st minute, with defender Javier Martin finding an opening inside the box, with his shot going wide right. Spokane attempted 14 shots to Greenville's nine, with both clubs getting four shots on target.

Despite the loss, there was a silver lining for Spokane Velocity FC, who clinched a spot in the 2025 USL League One Playoffs following a loss by AV Alta FC earlier on Saturday. Velocity FC has now made it to the postseason for two straight seasons.

Coach Veidman spoke on clinching a playoff spot following the match.

"Clinching playoffs is a huge deal, and a lot of hard work has gone into achieving this through the course of the season, all the way from the players and fans to ownership." said Veidman. "So to clinch with five games to go is incredible. I want to thank everyone involved, especially the fans."

Following Saturday's loss, Spokane Velocity FC will travel down south for a road match against Charlotte Independence on Friday, October 3rd. The match is set to kickoff at 4 PM PT and can be streamed on ESPN+. For tickets to Velocity's next home match on October 11th, visit https://www.uslspokane.com/velocity-fc-tickets/.







