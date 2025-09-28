Tormenta FC Crushes Richmond Kickers in 4-2 Victory

Published on September 27, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC claimed its fifth straight win with a 4-2 victory over the Richmond Kickers. Forwards Yaniv Bazini, Niall Reid-Stephen and Taylor Gray helped secure the first-ever five-game winning streak in the club's professional era.

Tormenta FC started the match off strong, striking first in the 17th minute after Israeli forward Yaniv Bazini won the ball on the ground, then placed the ball into the bottom left corner. This marks Bazini's third consecutive goal in the past three matches.

Just three minutes later, midfielder Conor Doyle played through Richmond's defense, slotting a through ball to Barbadian forward Niall Reid-Stephen. Reid-Stephen buried the ball into the bottom right corner, doubling Tormenta's lead in the 20th minute.

Richmond started the second half with some intensity, with their efforts culminating in a goal by defender Nils Seufert in the 53rd minute.

In the 63rd minute, Tormenta made a triple substitution, bringing midfielder Mason Tunbridge and forwards Taylor Gray and Sebastian Vivas into the match. These changes tilted the momentum of the game into the Ibis's favor.

In the 69th minute, Reid-Stephen's backheel pass assisted Gray's shot to the bottom left corner to give the South Georgia squad a 3-1 lead. The Kickers responded with a goal in the 72nd minute to keep them in the match.

Just when Richmond's hopes were up, English midfielder Mason Tunbridge assisted Reid-Stephen's brace in the 76th minute, sealing Tormenta's 4-2 victory. This win moves Tormenta up into seventh place in the USL League One standings, being level on points with Union Omaha.

Tormenta FC will host Westchester SC on Friday, Oct. 3, for Oktoberfest Night. The game will take place at 7:00 p.m., where fans can enjoy $4 Boston Lagers. The first 100 fans will receive a Tormenta FC beer coaster. Boro The Hatchet Axe Throwing will also be present at the match, and the first 20 fans can get up to five complimentary throws. Get your tickets now at tormentafc.com/tickets.

Box Score:

Tormenta FC 4-2 Richmond Kickers

TRM Starting XI: Austin Pack, Oscar Jimenez, Callum Stretch, Makel Rasheed, Justin Malou, Conor Doyle ©, Gabriel Alves, Handwalla Bwana, Gabriel Cabral, Niall Reid-Stephen, Yaniv Bazini

RIC Starting XI: James Sneddon, Simon Fitch ©, Maximiliano Schenfeld, Nils Seufert, Klaidi Cela, Darwin Espinal, Adrian Billhardt, Marcelo Lage, Chandler O'Dwyer, Emiliano Terzaghi, Griffin Garnett

Scoring Summary:

TRM: 17', Yaniv Bazini

TRM: 20', Niall Reid-Stephen (Assisted by Conor Doyle)

RIC: 53', Nils Seufert (Assisted by Darwin Espinal)

TRM: 69', Taylor Gray (Assisted by Niall Reid-Stephen)

RIC: 72', Joshua Kirkland (Assisted by Beckett Howell)

TRM: 76', Niall Reid-Stephen

Misconduct Summary:

TRM: 3', Makel Rasheed (Yellow, foul)

RIC: 47', Klaidi Cela (Yellow, foul)

TRM: 49', Conor Doyle (Yellow, foul)

RIC: 59', Head Coach Darren Sawatzky (Yellow, dissent)

TRM: 71', Justin Malou (Yellow, foul)

TRM: 90', Sebastian Vivas (Yellow, foul)

RIC: 90+', Chandler O'Dwyer (Yellow, foul)

