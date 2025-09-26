Publix Match Forecast: Tormenta FC vs. Richmond Kickers

Published on September 26, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release







STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC returns home this Saturday, Sept. 27, after a successful two away-game stretch. South Georgia will host the Richmond Kickers for Paws & Claws Night at Tormenta Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Supporters are encouraged to bring their four-legged friends to the match and enjoy $3 White Claws throughout the evening. In partnership with local shelter Fixing the Boro, the club will host a pet adoption event from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Fans who donate pet supplies at the gate will receive free student admission or $5 General Admission tickets.

Saturday's match will be the first for Head Coach Mark McKeever in his new permanent role with the club, after being announced this week. The South Georgia squad returns to the East Coast after dominating AV Alta FC in a 3-0 victory. Israeli forward Yaniv Bazini scored a brace against the West Coast team. This was the second time this season Bazini scored two goals against Alta. Forward Taylor Gray drew a foul in the box for the Ibis which Somali forward Handwalla Bwana stepped up to seal the victory and third goal of the night.

This will be the third meeting between the two clubs this 2025 season. The earliest meeting resulted in a 2-4 loss for Tormenta in the season opener. English midfielder Mason Tunbridge was the one to score both goals in the match. In the latest meeting, Tormenta won 3-2, with the goals coming from Tunbridge, midfielder Gabriel Cabral and forward Niall Reid-Stephen.

New signing defender Justin Malou has proven to be a clutch player for Tormenta. Malou made his first start against AV Alta since being on loan from North Carolina FC. In the match, Malou recorded a 100% tackle success rate and a 93% accurate passes rate. In two matches with the club, Malou has already achieved six clearances and one block.

The Richmond Kickers have been on a three-game losing streak and currently sit 13th in the USL League One standings with 23 points. Within 25 games played this season, the Kickers have won six matches, drawn five and lost 14. One of their standout players is midfielder Darwin Espinal. Espinal has made 21 appearances for Richmond and converted 9 goals, one of them being against Tormenta in their latest meeting.

The Ibis will take on two former Tormenta champions, midfielder Adrian Billhardt and goalkeeper Pablo Jara, on Saturday. Jara spent five years in South Georgia, where he recorded 30 clean sheets and contributed to Tormenta's 2022 championship win. Billhardt played for two years with Tormenta's first team from 2021 to 2023. During his time at Tormenta, Billhardt played a key part in earning the Ibis its first piece of silverware. He joined Richmond Kickers in 2024, following a brief time spent with Detroit City FC.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET at Tormenta Stadium. Tormenta FC's next match will be at Tormenta Stadium on Friday, Oct. 3, to host Westchester for Oktoberfest Night. The match will take place at 7:00 p.m., where fans can enjoy $4 Boston Lagers. The first 100 fans will receive free Tormenta beer coasters. Boro The Hatchet Axe Throwing will also be present at the match, the first 20 fans can get up to five complimentary throws.







United Soccer League One Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.