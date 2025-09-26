Know Before You Go: September 27 Match

Date: Saturday, September 27

Kickoff: 5:00 PM ET

Venue: Fitzpatrick Stadium, 140 Deering Avenue, Portland, Maine 04102

Where to watch: Watch on ESPN+

Opponent: Texoma FC

MATCHDAY NOTES

GET TO KNOW TEXOMA FC

Hearts of Pine host Texoma FC this weekend in a matchup with plenty on the line. Texoma, in their first USL League One season, have faced their share of growing pains but continue to show flashes of quality with a hungry young squad. The two sides met in July, with Hearts grinding out a 1-0 win on the road. Now, with playoff positioning and a potential home match at stake, Hearts will look to make it two straight against Texoma.

VENDORS AND COMMUNITY

The best way to enjoy food at Fitzy is to arrive early! Have dietary needs, picky eaters in your group, or just don't want to wait in lines during the game? You're welcome to bring your own food, as long as it fits in a 12 ¬Â³x6 ¬Â³x12 ¬Â³ bag. Food options at Fitzpatrick Stadium are limited, so plan ahead!

Please note: No beverages, cans, flasks, bottles, thermoses, etc. are permitted inside Fitzpatrick Stadium, except for medicines and infant/toddler items, which are subject to security approval. Any non-approved liquids need to be poured out prior to entry, to comply with alcohol licensing requirements. Unfortunately, Fitzy does not have any source of public drinking water, but water and other beverages are available for purchase inside.

Town & Country Federal Credit Union

Located in the Kids Zone, our friends at Town & Country are available to answer any questions about their youth debit card, personal banking, home equity loans, financial wellness programs, and support for local organizations. They're committed to providing excellent service, supporting the community, and offering opportunities for member growth. Stop by and say hello!

VENDORS

1. Bard Coffee & Not A Bakery

2. Meet on the Street

3. Falafel Mafia

4. Eighty 8 Donuts

5. PB & ME

6. Alabama BBQ

7. Coastal Creamery

8. Empanada Club

9. Gunnar's Icelandic Hot Dogs

10. Lady Shuckers

11. Miller's Meat

COMMUNITY

D. Town& Country Federal Credit Union

*Please note all locations subject to change

WHEN TO GET THERE

Gates open: 3:30 PM

Kickoff: 5:00 PM

Gates are open at 3:30 PM! Please arrive early to skip the lines and cheer on the boys of Maine as they take on Texoma FC-starting from warmups all the way to the final whistle. We encourage all supporters to arrive prior to 4:15 PM to allow enough time to get through security.

HOW TO GET THERE

Biking

We're excited to offer a new way to get to the match-one that's good for you, and the planet!

Here's how it works: ride your bike to Fitzpatrick Stadium and look for Hearts of Pine bike signage and metal racks across from Gate A, on the lawn at King Middle School (off Deering Avenue). The bike area is located outside the stadium, before you enter. Please note the racks are not monitored, so we recommend bringing your own bike lock.

By choosing active transportation, you're helping reduce our collective carbon footprint-and making matchday more connected and sustainable. It's an easy, fun way to get to the stadium!

Parking

We recommend the University of Southern Maine (USM) Parking Garage at 88 Bedford Street located at: 88 Bedford Street, Portland, ME 04101

$8 event-day passes are available here on their "Events" tab.

Pass holders are not required to scan their QR code at the parking kiosk. Parking ticket enforcement is linked to the vehicle type and license plate registered when purchasing a parking pass. Anyone who parks in the USM garage without a valid parking pass for any match is subject to receiving a parking violation during the days following the event.







