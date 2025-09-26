Match Preview: Greenville Triumph SC vs FMFC

Published on September 26, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC head East for this Sunday's away match against Westchester SC in Mount Vernon, NY. This is a team that FMFC drew against in their first meeting back in May and fell to in June at home in a 2-1 loss. Forward currently sit two spots above Westchester in the league table and will look to have a strong performance on the road in order to take home all three points and keep their playoff hopes alive.

LAST MATCH RECAP - GREENVILLE V MADISON

The match began with Greenville grabbing an early goal in the 10' through Ropapa Mensah. Forward Madison quickly looked for a response, with Garrett McLaughlin nearly leveling the score with a strong header that just missed the frame. As the half wore on, the Flamingos looked to break through themselves. Christopher Garcia came close with a right-footed effort from outside the box that missed narrowly wide. The Mingos grew into the game, holding a majority of possession in the half and winning a string of corners. Despite Forwards attacking efforts, Greenville doubled their lead in the 31' on a well-worked move that finished at the feet of Mensah again. The Flamingos went into halftime trailing 2-0 but were still very much in the fight.

Greenville extended their lead early in the second half when Mensah capitalized on a back pass to Bernd Schipmann, slotting the ball into the net to make it 3-0. In the 57' Head coach Matt Glaeser made a quadruple substitution, with Wallis Lapsley coming on to replace the injured Schipmann in goal. Lapsley quickly settled into the match, making several saves to keep Greenville from increasing their advantage. Forward Madison had a chance to pull one back in the 74' when Sousa fired a shot from inside the box, forcing Greenville's goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg into a save. Despite Forward Madison's efforts to mount a comeback, Greenville maintained control, and the match concluded 3-0 in favor of Greenville Triumph SC.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the Mingos take on Westchester SC

High Risk Attack: The Mingos know that ties will not be good enough the rest of the season. This Forward side will be more apt to take chances to score goals and lock-up all three points.

Early Spark: Forward have found their scoring ways late into this season. They'll look to spark that again on offense early on Sunday to produce the goals they need in order to take control of the match and play their game.

Clinical Defense: With the Mingos taking more risks in the offensive third of the field, that will leave the defense a little more vulnerable at the back. The backline will need a strong performance to keep Westchester, a team that has scored three goals on FMFC this season, off the score sheet this weekend.

SNAPSHOT: #WESvMAD

Sunday, September 28th, 2025

6pm CST Kickoff

Mount Vernon Memorial Field

WATCH LIVE

Watch Party

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

2025 USL LEAGUE ONE RECORD

MAD: 5-9-11

WES: 4-13-8







United Soccer League One Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.