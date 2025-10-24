Match Preview: Richmond Kickers vs FMFC

Published on October 24, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

The Flamingos head to Richmond, Virginia on Decision Day. With the Henny Derby Trophy already sealed up for 2025, the Mingos need all three points to sweep the season series and keep their playoff dreams alive. This heated rivalry match never comes easy, with both of the previous matches this season coming down to a one-goal difference. The first matchup, all the way back in March, saw Forward Madison take the win in Richmond off a Derek Gebhard brace. The most recent meeting, just over a month ago, saw Ferrety Sousa score a 93rd-minute winner in front of the home crowd at Breese Stevens Field. Richmond has struggled offensively all season, holding the third-worst goal differential in the league (-14). The Mingos will look to captain Derek Gebhard, the league's fifth-best scorer, to continue providing an offensive threat. This game will come down to the little details, and the boys in Pink & Blue will surely be ready for the challenge with the playoffs on the line.

LAST MATCH RECAP - FMFC VS UNION OMAHA

This match started with Forward being tested defensively with Omaha winning two corners within the first five minutes of play. The Mingos were able to hold strong and keep the Owls out of the back of the net. The 'Gos won a corner of their own in the 8' Ramos came up with a great defensive play in the 11' to thwart an attack from Omaha and keep the match scoreless. Forward forced Nuhu to make his first save of the match in the 15' but it was a comfortable claim for him in the end. Lapsley was up for the task again in the 27', collecting a dangerous ball in the box. Lapsley made another important stop in the 36' as both teams continued to keep on the attack. The Owls were first to the scoresheet in the 45'+2 off of a corner that Ors Navarro put away with his head just before the end of the first half.

The second half saw both teams getting a little fiery, exchanging offensive blows on both ends of the pitch. It was Omaha who found the back of the net first in the second half, though, with a goal in the 57' after Lapsley made an initial save but Becher cleaned up the loose ball in front of the net. Forward's Lucca Dourado fired a rocket in the 62' but it went just wide of the goal as he searched for a quick response to the Owl's second goal. Madison's Damia Viader had a great chance in the 67' that ricocheted off of the post. Lapsley made another big save in the 72' to keep the match within reach. However, Omaha all but shut the door when they were able to find a third goal in the 79' from Ors Navarro that just squeaked past Lapsley as the rain pelted down in Omaha. The Owls put the match to bed in 90'+3 when Jiba buried a late fourth goal for Omaha off of a corner. The match ended with a 4-0 scoreline and Forward's odds of securing a playoff spot dwindling.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Attack the Wide Spaces: The Kickers have been able to clog up the middle of the field effectively when playing the Mingos. The Madison side will need to shift the attack to the wide channels and deliver quality service into dangerous areas for goalscorers like Derek Gebhard and Lucca Dourado to get on the end of.

Get on the Scoresheet Early: A fast start has been key to Forward Madison FC getting all three points against their opponents. With the Mingos' playoff fate coming down to Decision Day, the 'Gos will need to bring the pressure early.

Win Individual Battles: The boys in pink and blue will need to win their individual duels. Whether it is an aerial duel in the midfield or a one-on-one with the keeper, winning those moments will set the team up to take all three points in Richmond.

SNAPSHOT: #RICvMAD

Saturday, October 25th, 2025

5pm CST Kickoff

City Stadium

2025 USL LEAGUE ONE RECORD

MAD: 8-10-11

RIC: 7-17-5







