Match Preview: Texoma FC vs Tormenta FC

STATESBORO, GA - Los Pájaros face off against South Georgia Tormenta at Tormenta Stadium on Saturday, October 25 at 6 PM CST in Texoma's last home game of the season.

Time of Your Life

Saturday's match against South Georgia Tormenta will be Texoma FC's last match of their inaugural 2025 USL League One season. In what has been a roller coaster year for Los Pájaros, the boys will be looking to spoil the party for the playoff bound Ibises. With a year full of achievements and milestones, Coach Forbes' team will be looking to build on the foundation that was created this year going into next season. Players such as Ajmeer Spengler, Javi Garcia, and Brandon McManus have all had breakout years, showcasing their talents for all of USL League One to see. This Saturday will offer them the opportunity to do it one more time in the 2025 Season.

Return of the Trio

This match will see the potential return of a few former Ibises to Statesboro. Texoma FC players Ajmeer Spengler, Preston Kilwien, and Davey Mason all formally played for South Georgia Tormenta, with Spengler making his professional debut for the side last year. Despite Mason's suspension, it will be interesting to see how Spengler and Kilwien will perform facing off against their former side should they be selected to play.

Young Bucks

Last Sunday's match saw a more youthful backline for Texoma, with the average age of the defense being 22-years-old. English-American defender Patrick Staszewski made only his 2nd start of the league season this Sunday and performed admirably alongside veteran and team captain Jordan Chavez. 19-year-old Reid Valentine and 22-year-old JP Jordan also put in great shifts despite the result.

Players to Watch

Teddy Baker: Incredibly skilled with the ball at his feet, Ipswich Academy graduate Teddy Baker has shown in recent weeks his ability to help raise the standard of the Texoma FC midfield.

Ajmeer Spengler: The Ace of Los Pájaros, Ajmeer Spengler has showcased his amazing talent on the field over the past season for Texoma. Saturday night will be one more game to put on a show against his former side.

Diego Pepi: With his loan from MLS side FC Dallas ending at the end of the season, Pepi will be looking to leave the Texoma FC fans with something to remember him by versus Tormenta. Having given the fans incredible moments during the club's USL Jagermeister Cup run, Pepi will be hoping to replicate that same magic in the final match of the season before returning to FC Dallas.







