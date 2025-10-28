Texoma FC to Compete in USL League Two Next Season

After a promising inaugural season in USL League One, Texoma FC will continue growing soccer in the Texoma region by joining USL League Two, the premier pre-professional league in the United States. The team will remain here in Texoma, where it has received tremendous support from the local community.

League Two has a proud tradition of developing elite amateur talent and connecting deeply with fans. With over 140 clubs across 37 states, it provides a platform for emerging pre-professional and college players to showcase their skills, many of whom go on to play professionally.

Texoma FC remains committed to its youth programs and academy, ensuring local players have a clear pathway to higher levels of soccer. As League Two Champion Vermont Green showed this season, a club can make a lasting impact on its city, building excitement and pride at every level. Texoma FC looks forward to doing the same here in the community.

We are grateful for the incredible support from our fans and community and look forward to sharing more details soon, including exciting news from the club's ownership about long-term investment in infrastructure and the future of League One in North Texas.







