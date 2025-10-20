Texoma FC Lose 1-2 in Penultimate Match

KNOXVILLE, TN- Texoma FC (7-9-13, 30 Points) fell 1-2 to One Knoxville SC (15-9-5, 54 Points).

Match Recap

Yellow Card 32' - Ajmeer Spengler (TXO)

Yellow Card 45+1' -Patrick Staszewski (TXO)

Yellow Card 51' -Reid Valentine (TXO)

Yellow Card 52' -Will Perkins (TXO)

Yellow Card 55' -Teddy Baker (TXO)

Penalty Goal 56' - Kempes Tekiela (KNX)

Yellow Card 56' -Javier Garcia (TXO)

Goal 57' - Teddy Baker (TXO)

Substitution 63' - Mikel Gøling & Stavros Zarokostas - ON; Giovanni Calixtro & Nicola Rosamilia- OFF (KNX)

Goal 65' - Babacar Diene (KNX)

Yellow Card 68' -Sivert Haugli (KNX)

Red Card 71' - David Mason (TXO)

Red Card 71' -Babacar Diene (KNX)

Substitution 73' - Lamin Jawneh - ON; Patrick Staszewski- OFF (TXO)

Yellow Card 75' -Stavros Zarokostas (KNX)

Yellow Card 77' -Ozzie Ramos (TXO)

Substitution 86' - Diego Pepi & Aldair Flowers-Gamboa - ON; Ozzie Ramos & Brandon McManus - OFF (TXO)

Substitution 86' - Angelo Kelly-Rosales, Daniel Fernandez, & Lucas Meek - ON; Callum Johnson, Jaheim Brown, & Kempes Tekiela- OFF (KNX)

10 Man Texoma Lose 1-2 Away from Home

After a brutal, gritty, and hard fought match away from home, Los Pajaros fell 1-2 to One Knoxville SC. The first half was a back and forth affair that saw Texoma FC go into halftime on the front foot with shots. Texoma's best chance of the first half came from a top of the box curler that forced a save from Knoxville's goalkeeper. The second half started off hot with 4 Texoma FC players being on the receiving end of yellow cards within the first 10 minutes of the second half whistle. A penalty was rewarded to Knoxville in the 55th minute which was ultimately converted by Kempes Tekiela. Los Pajaros would answer back with Teddy Baker finding the equalizer within seconds of the penalty. Knoxville would eventually find the go-ahead goal which ultimately became the game winner. A scuffle in the Knoxville half saw a player ejected from each side, eventually leaving both sides with 10 men. A last chance shot was saved from the Knoxville keeper in the 93rd minute, leading the home side to get all 3 points.







