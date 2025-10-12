Los Pájaros Take All 3 Points at Home

Published on October 12, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC (7-9-12, 30 Points) beat Richmond Kickers (7-5-16, 26 Points) 1-0.

Match Recap

Yellow Card 3' - Reid Valentine (TXO)

Saved Penalty 28' - Javier Garcia (TXO)

Substitution 34' -Aldair Flowers-Gamboa - ON; Angelo Calfo - OFF (TXO)

Yellow Card 46' -Maximilliano Schenfeld (RIC)

Goal 58' - Brandon McManus; Asst. Teddy Baker (TXO)

Substitution 61' - Hayden Anderson & Jonathan Kanagwa - ON; Emiliano Terzaghi & Adrian Billhardt- OFF (RIC)

Substitution 61' - Brayan Padilla - ON; Lamin Jawneh- OFF (TXO)

Yellow Card 64' - JP Jordan (TXO)

Yellow Card 67' - Javier Garcia (TXO)

Substitution 78' - Davey Mason - ON; Brandon McManus- OFF (TXO)

Yellow Card 78' - Beckett Howell (RIC)

Substitution 81' - Grafton Kahl, Landon Johnson, & Ryan Baer - ON; Maximiliano Schenfeld, Darwin Espinal, & Chandler O'Dwyer - OFF (RIC)

Yellow Card 89' - Nils Seufert (RIC)

Los Pájaros Win in Last Home Match of the Season

After a grueling match which saw history made in Bearcat Stadium, Texoma FC came out the victors, winning 1-0 against the Richmond Kickers. With both sides being eliminated from playoff contention after Charlotte Independence's win on Friday night, both teams were playing with pride on the line. A foul in the Los Pájaros box saw a penalty awarded to the away team. "La Javineta" did what he has done all season and saved his 6th penalty of the season, becoming the all-time leader in penalty saves in USL League One history. An early injury would see Angelo Calfo make way for 18-year-old Aldair Flowers-Gamboa, making just his 3rd appearance for Los Pajaros since joining the squad late this year. The second half of the match would see Louisville native Brandon McManus score his 6th of the USL League One campaign and 8th in all competitions. The 24-year-old's goal would prove to be the decider as Texoma won in their final home match of the 2025 USL League One season.

History Made

27-year-old goalkeeper Javier Garcia made history against Richmond Kickers, making his 6th penalty save of the season, becoming the all-time leader in penalty saves in USL League One history. Garcia is used to making history this season as he also holds the record for most penalties saved in a single USL League One season (6) and most penalties saved in one match (2). The McAllen native is also only the 4th goalkeeper in league history to win Player of the Month (May).

Who's Calling My Phone?

Texoma forward Brandon McManus is having an outstanding season for Los Pájaros. His goal Saturday night against Richmond Kickers was his 6th in league play and 8th in all competitions this season. McManus is the first, and only player, in the Texoma FC squad to score in all competitions this season (US Open Cup, USL League One, & USL Jagermeister Cup). With this match being Texoma FC's last home match of the season, it's very fitting that McManus, who scored the club's first ever goal at Bearcat Stadium, would score to close out the last home game of the season.

Looking Forward

Texoma FC travel to Knoxville, Tennessee to take on One Knoxville on Sunday, October 19th. Kickoff is at 2 pm CST.







United Soccer League One Stories from October 12, 2025

Los Pájaros Take All 3 Points at Home - Texoma FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.