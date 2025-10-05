Late Drama Gives Texoma FC a Point

Published on October 5, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC (6-9-12, 27 Points) drew 1-1 against AV Alta (7-11-9, 432 Points).

Match Recap

Yellow Card 34' - Sebastian Cruz (AV)

Yellow Card 34' - Brandon McManus (TXO)

Yellow Card 41' - Ajmeer Spengler (TXO)

Substitution 45' -Brayan Padilla- ON; Luke McCormick - OFF (TXO)

Substitution 59' -Javier Mariona- ON; Walmer Martinez - OFF (AV)

Substitution 63' -Diego Pepi- ON; Lamin Jawneh - OFF (TXO)

Yellow Card 67' -JP Jordan (TXO)

Substitution 67' - Jimmie Villalobos, Christian Ortiz, & Alexis Cerritos- ON; Emmanuel Alaribe, Osvaldo Lay, & Eduardo Blancas- OFF (AV)

Penalty Goal 74' -Ajmeer Spengler (TXO)

Substitution 76' - Steven Ramos- ON; Erick Gonzales- OFF (AV)

Yellow Card 88' - Will Perkins (TXO)

Yellow Card 89' - Ozzie Ramos (TXO)

Goal 90+2' - Alexis Cerritos (AV)

Yellow Card 90+4' - Teddy Baker (TXO)

A Late Goal Splits the Points

Los Pájaros came away with a point in their penultimate home match against AV Alta. The end of a trilogy of matches started off hot with Texoma and AV sharing yellow cards in the first half. Despite promising opportunities for both sides, neither were able to convert their chances, entering the first half scoreless. At halftime, Los Pájaros made a switch, seeing Brayan Padilla coming on for Luke McCormick. In the 73rd minute, forward Brandon McManus would be pulled down in the box by an AV Alta defender, giving the home side their second penalty of the season. Midfielder Ajmeer Spengler would step up and convert his 9th goal of the season, giving Los Pájaros the lead. Despite impressive defensive efforts, AV's Alexis Cerritos would find the equalizer in the 92nd minute of the game, giving both sides a point a piece.

He's Here, He's There, He's Everywhere

24-year-old JP Jordan had a night to remember against AV Alta, putting in an inspired performance in defense. The Dallas-native made 40 out of his 46 passes last night and won 62% of his ground and aerial duels in the match. AV Alta's attack also failed to dribble past Jordan once in the match.

Looking Forward

Texoma FC returns to Bearcat Stadium in their final USL League One home match to face Richmond Kickers, on October 11th. Kickoff is at 7 pm CST.







