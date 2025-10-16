Javier Garcia Becomes the All-Time Leader in Penalty Saves in USL League One

SHERMAN, TX - 27-year-old goalkeeper Javier Garcia made history once again last Saturday night against Richmond Kickers, becoming the all-time leader in penalty saves in USL League One. Garcia also extended his record for most penalty saves in a single USL League One season with 6 penalties saved.

"It's something I'm very happy and proud of and I look forward to breaking more records in the future and improving in my career. Being able to break the record in front of my family as well. Nothing makes me more happy than making them proud," said Garcia.

The McAllen, Texas native signed his first professional contract for then USL Championship team Rio Grande Valley FC, before making the move to El Paso Locomotive. After 2 years in West Texas, Garcia joined Texoma FC in February of 2025 where he would go on to have a stellar year for Los Pájaros. Since debuting in May, he has set the USL League One record for most penalty saves in USL League One history (6), most penalty saves in a single season (6), most penalty saves in a single match (2), been named May's Player of the Month, won Save of the Week 7 times, and been named to USL League One's Team of the Week 8 times.

"I want to thank God my Lord and Savior. He's the one who makes it possible," said Garcia. "It's an emotional feeling, having all these achievements and everything, that's what we strive for every day. We strive as a team everyday to fight. The record being broken is something extraordinary to add to that."

Garcia's remarkable season not only cements his name in USL League One history but also reflects the grit and determination of Texoma FC in its inaugural campaign. With his record-breaking performances, Garcia continues to set the standard for excellence.







