Match Preview: Union Omaha vs FMFC

Published on October 16, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

A playoff appearance is still within reach for Forward Madison FC. The Mingos will head to Werner Park for their second-to-last match of the regular season this Saturday facing Union Omaha. Last weekend's massive home win against top-of-the-table Chattanooga has the team flying high, as the Mingos scored two goals and tallied six shots on goal. While Omaha has ramped up their performance after a slow start to the season, they looked lackluster in their last match against Greenville Triumph which resulted in a 0-0 draw. The Mingos look to capitalize on this as their hunger for a playoff appearance grows.

LAST MATCH RECAP - FMFC VS CHATTANOOGA

Tonight's match was played in front of a sold out Breese Stevens Field with energy high from the opening whistle. Madison forward, Derek Gebhard, had an early break away that got the crowd on their feet, but he took a touch too many and the ball went out for a Chattanooga goal kick. The Mingos won two consecutive corners in the 7' that got fans loud again, but both set pieces were well defended by the Red Wolves. Madison's Lucca Dourado forced the first save of the match in the 14' which was ultimately a comfortable collection for the Chattanooga keeper. FMFC defender, Jason Ramos, ripped an unexpected shot in the 16' that the keeper spilled awkwardly to Dourado who was chopped down in the box, but no penalty was given. The Mingos kept on the attack, maintaining most of the possession early and controlling the tempo of the match. Dourado won the 'Gos a fourth corner in the 20' that was barely off the mark, and was a testament to the attack-minded play they began the game with. Things started to get a little chippy around the 25' with frustrations starting to flare in the, so-far, goalless first half. Gebhard had a really good look in the 30' but the Red Wolves keeper came up with another save. Lucca Dourado's tenacity finally paid off in the 39' when he buried a gorgeous shot from 20 yards out that sent the Flock End into pandemonium. This goal came off of an assist from FMFC defender, Jake Crull, who was honored tonight after making his 100th appearance for Forward Madison FC. The birds went into the break on top with the 1-0 lead over the Red Wolves and having had 65% of possession and outpassing them 235 to their 127.

The second half started out more end-to-end. The Mingos went on the attack first with an early break into the Chattanooga box but were unable to pick the lock. Chattanooga forced Mingo's keeper, Wallis Lapsely, to make his first save of the match in the 48'. Lapsley came up with another big save in the 54' to keep the Flamingo's lead. Gebhard had a chance with a header in the 65' but it fell right to the Red Wolves' keeper. Gebhard did find his goal, however, in the 76' off of a stunning perfectly-placed long ball from midfielder, Aiden Mesias, and a brilliant solo effort in front of goal to cut through defenders, find space and give the Mingos the 2-0 lead. This goal marked a season-high scoring record for Gebhard with this being his 11th of the year and it came on a milestone, 150th FMFC club appearance for him. The Red Wolves were able to find one for themselves off of a corner in the 90' scored by Joshua Ramos. Lapsley came up huge in the 90'+5 with a superhero punch to clear the ball after a dangerous free kick. Lapsley had another unbelievable save in stoppage, claiming a ball as he was sandwiched between two Red Wolves players to all but save the win for Forward. All three points were claimed by the Mingos at the final whistle as Forward took down top-of-the-table Chattanooga. This result extends Forward's win streak to three and keeps their playoff dreams alive.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the Mingos take on Union Omaha

Hot Streak Continues: The Mingos are soaring as they fight to continue their three game win streak, their longest of the season. This energy will be tough for Omaha to combat as they come off a disappointing draw in their last match.

Work Hard out of Possession: The Mingos have been a team that has made possession a big part of their identity, in 2 of the last 4, the mingos have been out possessed by their opponents. This means the moments out of possession important to track back and stay organized.

Chasing Records: Madison forward, Derek Gebhard, is on the hunt for the club's all-time single-season scoring record. He currently sits at 11 on the season, one behind the current record of 12 goals set by former Mingo, Christian Chaney. Gebhard has scored in each of his last three matches and will look to keep the trend going this weekend as he's in peak form.

SNAPSHOT: #OMAvMAD

Saturday, October 18th, 2025

6pm CST Kickoff

Werner Park

2025 USL LEAGUE ONE RECORD

MAD: 8-9-11

OMA: 12-10-6







