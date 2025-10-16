Kickers Take on AV Alta in Final Road Match of 2025

Published on October 16, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Competition: USL League One

Date: Oct 17, 2025

Kickoff: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Lancaster Municipal Stadium

Broadcast TV: CBS 6.3. ESPN+

West Coast Bound: The Richmond Kickers (7-16-5, 26 pts) are diving into Antelope Valley this Friday for their last away match of the season. The Friday Night Lights fixture will feature the Roos as they take on AV Alta. Slated to kick off at 10:30 p.m ET., the match is the second leg in the season series between the two teams. Back in March, the Kickers took down the California side at home, winning 3-1. Friday's match will be the Kickers' first trip to AV Alta.

Regular-season league play debut: Last week the Kickers travelled to Texoma FC where defender and academy signee Grafton Kahl made his regular season debut. The high schooler has stepped on the pitch for the Kickers twice before: once, in a friendly vs. C.D. Leganés and once in a Jagermeister Cup match.

Kahl joined former academy players and young professionals Beckett Howell, James Sneddon and Landon Johnson on the pitch. Howell and Sneddon have become consistent starters for their hometown side and Johnson, a consistent burst of energy is added every time he subs on. Young professional Griffin Garnett also made the trip south for the Kickers.

Next Home Match: The Kickers play at home only once more this season! Catch the Roos at City Stadium, Oct. 25, for Fan Appreciation Night when they host Forward Madison. The match will be the final leg of the Henny Derby for the season. Join us for the 3, 4, 5 Happy Hour and great raffles and giveaways all night long! Get tickets now at richmondkickers.com/tickets!







