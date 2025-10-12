Kickers Take on Texoma in Sherman, Fall 1-0

The Richmond Kickers fielded six homegrown players including Grafton Kahl who made his regular-season-play debut tonight.

The Richmond Kickers (7-16-5) fell 1-0 to Texoma on their first trip to Sherman. The Kickers built several attacks on the night but an unlucky goal line clearance and a saved penalty kept the Roos off the board.

The Kickers would kill a corner attempt in the first few minutes before going on the offensive. The sixth minute saw a beautiful build from Darwin Espinal, Maxi Schenfeld and Emiliano Terzaghi. The trio overlapped up the left and broke the ankles of two defenders to send Terzaghi in on the run. El Rey took a shot but a texoma defender slid to clear it which sent the ball sky high for a corner. The corner was ultimately cleared by Texoma.

In the 9th, Simon Fitch drove up the right side to find Josh Kirkland in the box. Kirkland got a shot off but Texoma's keeper dove to save it. Two minutes later, Terzaghi took off and shook a defender, forcing the Texoma player to make a last ditch effort. Terzaghi earned a free kick in that moment and the Kickers would build from there.

In the 16th minute, Adrian Billhardt took off up the left side. He sent it to Kirkland who passed Terzaghi to hit Espinal. Espinal beat the goalie but three Texoma defenders lined up on the goal line to stop the shot. A long ball played from Beckett Howell to a Kirkland on the run would restart the attack but ultimately get swallowed up in the box as well.

Billhardt drove again in the 27th minute but was taken down in the box to earn a penalty. Chandler O'Dwyer stepped up to take it but the Texoma keeper ultimately made the save.

James Sneddon punched out a 34th minute corner to send the Kickers the other way and made another save two minutes later, holding his line well through the half.

The Kickers would come back in the second half on the defensive. James Sneddon would make two saves in 5 minutes and another just as we crossed into the 52nd minute.

The Kickers would build into an attack shortly after. Fitch drove to the end line and crossed to Terzaghi. Terzaghi's shot was deflected back to Fitch who found Seufert but the German sent the ball just over the cross bar.

Texoma would score with 30 minutes left to play off of a corner kick.

In the 81st minute, young pro Landon Johnson would step on the pitch with academy player Grafton Kohl. The duo joined fellow Richmonders Simon Fitch, John Kirkland and young pros James Sneddon and Beckett Howell on the pitch for the night. Kahl's 10 minutes this match marked his first in regular season league play. Johnson brought energy to the Kickers attack and led two late pushes from the Richmond side while Kahl helped orchestrate another.

In the 90th minute, the home team won the ball and took on both Sneddon and Marcelo Lage but the young goalkeeper came well off his line and stopped the attempt.

The Richmond Kickers are back at City Stadium two weeks from today. They first travel to AV Alta this Friday, Oct. 17 with a 10:30 pm kickoff. Then, on Oct. 25th, the Kickers celebrate Fan Appreciation night in their last match of the season at City Stadium. The match will feature several exciting raffles and giveaways from our partners and will be the final leg of the 2025 Henny Derby. Get there early to receive one of the 1500 Team Photo Posters sponsored by Jessica Stone Hendricks Photography to take down to the wall after the match and get it signed! Get your tickets now at richmondkickers.com/tickets!







