Forward Madison FC Victorious in Final Home Match of 2025

Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

The Mingos take down top-of-the-table Chattanooga Red Wolves in 2-1 thriller

Lineup Notes

MAD: #3 Viader, #5 Mehl, #6 Murphy Jr., #8 Boyce, #10 Mesias (Boltz 81'), #14 Ramos, #16 Crull, #17 Gebhard (Galindrez 81'), #36 Lapsley, #70 Dourado (McLaughlin 53'), #77 Brown

SUBS: #1 Schipmann, #25 Sousa, #13 Ereku, #2 Chilaka

CHA: #30 Lombardi, #14 P. Hernandez (Mercer 67'), #17 O. Hernandez (Ramos 74'), #5 Ayimbila, #8 Dos Reis (Vazquez 83'), #21 Acosta (Jnohope 67'), #23 Lelin, #22 Kinzner (Bentley 83') #4 Watters, #6 Wessels, #1 Smith

SUBS: Jerez, Green

Match Action

Tonight's match was played in front of a sold out Breese Stevens Field with energy high from the opening whistle. Madison forward, Derek Gebhard, had an early break away that got the crowd on their feet, but he took a touch too many and the ball went out for a Chattanooga goal kick. The Mingos won two consecutive corners in the 7' that got fans loud again, but both set pieces were well defended by the Red Wolves. Madison's Lucca Dourado forced the first save of the match in the 14' which was ultimately a comfortable collection for the Chattanooga keeper. Defender, Jason Ramos, ripped an unexpected shot in the 16' that the keeper spilled awkwardly to Dourado who was chopped down in the box, but no penalty was given. The Mingos kept on the attack, maintaining most of the possession early and controlling the tempo of the match. Dourado won the 'Gos a fourth corner in the 20' that was barely off the mark, and was a testament to the attack-minded play they began the game with. Things started to get a little chippy around the 25' with frustrations starting to flare in the, so-far, goalless first half. Gebhard had a really good look in the 30' but the Red Wolves keeper came up with another save. Lucca Dourado's tenacity finally paid off in the 39' when he buried a gorgeous shot from 20 yards out that sent the Flock End into pandemonium. The birds went into the break on top with the 1-0 lead over the Red Wolves and having had 65% of possession and outpassing them 235 to their 127.

The second half started out more end-to-end. The Mingos went on the attack first with an early break into the Chattanooga box but were unable to pick the lock. Chattanooga forced Mingos keeper, Wallis Lapsely, to make his first save of the match in the 48'. Lapsley came up with another big save in the 54' to keep the Flamingo's lead. Gebhard had a chance with a header in the 65' but it fell right to the Red Wolve's keeper. Gebhard did find his goal, however, in the 76' in a brilliant solo effort to give the Mingos the 2-0 lead. The Red Wolves were able to find one for themselves off of a corner in the 90' scored by Joshua Ramos. Lapsley came up huge in the 90'+5 with a superhero punch to clear the ball after a dangerous free kick. Lapsley had another unbelievable save in stoppage, claiming a ball as he was sandwiched between two Red Wolves players to all but save the win for Forward. All three points were claimed by the Mingos at the final whistle as Forward took down top-of-the-table Chattanooga. This result extends Forward's win streak to three and keeps their playoff dreams alive.

"All of the guys played well. The commitment to running, the commitment to the team, being hard to play against, and we didn't give away sloppy goals," said Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "I'm just really proud of the guys and we'll see if we can't turn this into a little run here at the end of the season"

"Just believe, you know," said Forward, Lucca Dourado. "The coaches have been talking to us every day to believe. This group can qualify and we will qualify for the playoffs."

"I'm just happy to get a goal and happy to be in good form," said Forward, Derek Gebhard. "It's a crucial part of the season for us right now, trying to fight back and get ourselves into a playoff position. I'm just trying to carry my weight and do what I can to help the team to make that push for the playoffs."

Goal Summary

1-0 MAD, Dourado (40')

2-0 MAD, Gebhard (76')

2-1 CHA, Ramos (90')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, CHA- Lelin (31')

Yellow, MAD- Ramos (38')

Yellow, MAD-Boyce (62')

Yellow, MAD-Galindrez (90'+4)

Next Match

Next up, Forward Madison FC hits the road to take on Union Omaha in Nebraska at 6pm! Join the Official Watch Party in the Forward Club! Doors open at 5pm!

