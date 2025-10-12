Triumph Battles Union Omaha to Scoreless Draw

Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Triumph SC battled to a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Union Omaha on Saturday afternoon at Paladin Stadium. Despite the result, Greenville climbed to ninth in the USL League One standings, sitting at 8-12-8 overall. The draw keeps Greenville's playoff chances alive, but makes the club's final two matches likely must-win scenarios for the Triumph. Before kickoff, the Triumph celebrated a major milestone, honoring Evan Lee for becoming the first player in USL League One history to reach 200 appearances, all with Greenville.

On the field, Greenville came out firing, controlling much of the first half and generating several chances. Around the 34 th minute, Rodrigo Robles nearly broke the deadlock off a pass from Ropapa Mensah, but his strike sailed just over the crossbar. Greenville entered the break 0-0 despite outshooting Omaha 9-2 in the first 45 minutes.

In the second half, both sides battled for momentum, but it was Triumph goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg who stole the spotlight. He made two crucial saves in the 78 th and 84 th minutes, including a heel deflection to deny a dangerous Omaha chance.

Refusing to let up, Ropapa Mensah fired back with back-to-back shots in the closing minutes, but Omaha's defense held firm. With three minutes of stoppage time added, Rankenburg came up big once again, catching a late attempt to secure the clean sheet. In a final second of stoppage time, Zane Bubb made a diving effort to get on the scoreboard, but the goal was ruled offside.

With only a few matches left in the regular season, the Triumph will need to capitalize on upcoming opportunities to keep their playoff hopes alive. Next week, the Greenville will host Tormenta FC in the Peach States Derby in their final home match of the season. Tickets are on sale now.







