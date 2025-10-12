Spokane Velocity FC Play Tormenta FC to 1-1 Draw in Defensive Clash

Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







SPOKANE, Wa - Velocity FC battled South Georgia Tormenta FC to a 1-1 draw on Saturday in its last regular season home match at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Velocity FC head coach Leigh Veidman reflected on Tormenta FC's offense following the match.

"They caused us a few problems, with one shot on target which was the free-kick, which proved to be enough for a point on the road. Overall, it was the collective effort of the players."

The match started off slow offensively, with neither club getting many good looks on goal through the first 20 minutes. Spokane forward Neco Brett had a decent shot on goal in the third minute, with Luis Gil finding him open inside the box, with Brett botching a shot wide right.

South Georgia struck first in the 38th minute, with forward Niall Reid-Stephen scoring a goal off a free kick outside the box. Reid-Stephen placed the ball perfectly out of goalkeeper Carlos Merancio's reach and into the back right of the net. Reid-Stephen has 13 goals on the season, which is second among all League One players.

Velocity FC responded quickly coming out of halftime, with midfielder Luis Gil knocking in a penalty kick in the 52nd minute to level the match at 1-1. The goal was Gil's sixth of the season, which is the second highest among all Velocity FC players.

Gil spoke on the opportunities Spokane had offensively against Tormenta FC.

"We created many opportunities but just couldn't get at the end of them. It is something we are going to sharpen up on, but overall it felt like it was a good performance," said Gil. "Big thank you to the fans for being with us throughout the night."

Both clubs had a handful of opportunities to score the go-ahead goal following Gil's equalizer, but neither capitalized. Tormenta FC's Reid-Stephen had a wide open shot in the 59th minute, with his shot inside the box sailing over the goalpost.

In the 63rd minute, Spokane midfielder Masango Akale had a great shot on goal that was headed out by a Tormenta FC defender. Tormenta FC goalkeeper Austin Pack was caught out of position on Akale's kick, with South Georgia's backline saving a goal.

Velocity FC midfielder Masango Akale spoke on Saturday's result following the match.

"Very disappointed with the result, but happy with the performance and heart the boys showed tonight," said Akale. "The season is still not over and we will give everything to bring success to Spokane."

Despite the draw, there was a silver lining for Velocity FC, who remained in third place in USL League One standings with a 13-6-8 record. The match was Tormenta FC's first without multiple goals scored since August 23rd, with the club holding on to seventh place in league standings with a 11-11-6 record.

Coach Veidman spoke on what's next for his club as the regular season comes to a close.

"We will reflect on the game, but in general it's clear to us that we've got to finish our chances. This is a game we should have won comfortably, but we will continue to work hard to improve and focus on our next match," said Veidman.

Following Saturday's draw, Spokane Velocity FC will travel to Florida for a road match against FC Naples on Saturday, October 18th. The match is set to kickoff at 4 PM PT and can be streamed on ESPN+.







United Soccer League One Stories from October 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.