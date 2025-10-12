Tormenta FC Shares Points with Spokane Velocity Amidst Playoff Hunt

Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release







STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC shared points tonight with a 1-1 draw in Washington against third-place Spokane Velocity FC. Forward Niall Reid-Stephen scored his 10th goal in as many matches, now just one goal off from tying the Golden Boot Award.

The rising Barbadian star has now tallied 13 league goals and 16 in all competitions. In addition to the Golden Boot, Reid-Stephen is also knocking on the Golden Playmaker Award with six league assists and nine overall.

The two sides exchanged pressure throughout the first half, with Tormenta sustaining two shots on goal from Spokane. Goalkeeper Austin Pack made an incredible, split-second save in the 36th minute to keep the match level.

Israeli forward Yaniv Bazini was taken down in Tormenta's attacking half in the 38th minute, making way for Niall Reid-Stephen to shine. The Barbadian forward fired a long-distance rocket to the top right corner of the net, bringing the score to 1-0 in the 39th minute.

Defender Jackson Simba gave up a foul inside the box in the 51st minute. Pack stepped up to heroically save the shot, but it was called back by the officials after he was called off his line. Chaos ensued as Spokane was then gifted another penalty opportunity, which this time, the home side converted to tie the match.

Things only continued to intensify throughout the second half. In the 64th minute, defender Makel Rasheed made a last line of defense save with his head as Spokane found themselves in front of Tormenta's goal with Pack off his line.

Despite opportunities on both ends of the field, the match ended in a 1-1 draw, and Tormenta will need to wait until next week for another opportunity to clinch a spot in the League One playoffs.

Tormenta FC heads to its final road challenge against Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday, Oct. 18, before returning home on Saturday, Oct. 25, to face Texoma FC in the regular-season finale. Tickets are available now at tormentafc.com/tickets.

Box Score:

Tormenta FC 1-1 Spokane Velocity FC

TRM Starting XI: GK Austin Pack, DEF Oscar Jimenez, DEF Callum Stretch, DEF Makel Rasheed, DEF Gabriel Alves, DEF Jackson Kasanzu, MID Conor Doyle ©, MID Gabriel Cabral, MID Mason Tunbridge, FWD Niall Reid-Stephen, FWD Yaniv Bazini

SPK Starting XI: Carlos Merancio Valdez, Pierre Reedy, Derek Waldeck, Jalen Crisler, David Garcia, Lucky Onyebuchi Opara, Luis Gil ©, Andre Lewis, Collin Fernandez, Masango Akale, Neco Brett

Scoring Summary:

TRM: 39', Niall Reid-Stephen (Free Kick)

SPK: 52', Luis Gil (Penalty Kick)

Misconduct Summary:

TRM: 52', Austin Pack (Yellow, Dissent)

SPK: 52', Jalen Crisler (Yellow, Foul)

TRM: 52', Gabriel Cabral (Yellow, Foul)

TRM: 73', Gabriel Alves (Yellow, Foul)

SPK: 89', Collin Fernández (Yellow, Foul)

SPK: 90', Head Coach Leigh Veidman (Yellow, Dissent)







