Tormenta FC Falls to Spokane in Quarterfinal Penalties

Published on November 3, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release









South Georgia Tormenta FC battles Spokane Velocity FC

(South Georgia Tormenta FC) South Georgia Tormenta FC battles Spokane Velocity FC

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC ends their playoff run in a 1-1 (4-3) loss against Spokane Velocity FC.

Tormenta started this match out strong with ample chances within the first half. In the 25th minute, Israeli forward Yaniv Bazini forced the Spokane goalkeeper to make a save after Bazini headed the ball into the corner.

South Georgia controlled the match, dominating in possession and moving the ball through Velocity's midfield. Tormenta had a major chance in the 34th minute; however, midfielder Conor Doyle hit the ball over the net. Just two minutes later, forward Niall Reid-Stephen was fouled a few yards outside the box, giving Tormenta a free kick in a dangerous area. Unfortunately, the Ibises were unable to capitalize on this chance as it was deflected out.

Goalkeeper Austin Pack came up big with two important saves within a couple of minutes of each other to keep the game level going into halftime.

Tormenta started the second half with English midfielder Mason Tunbridge having a chance to score in the 46th minute.

Spokane quickly responded, putting pressure on the Ibises for the majority of the second half. The South Georgia squad's defense remained organized, making sure Spokane stayed out of the back of the net.

Defender Makel Rasheed made a crucial block in the 86th minute, stopping Spokane's goal-scoring opportunity, ending the match at regular time 0-0.

The match continued into extra time where the South Georgia squad found their break. In the 94th minute, Bazini was fouled in the box and Tormenta was awarded a penalty. The Englishman stepped up, giving Tormenta the lead from the spot.

In the second half of extra time, Tormenta was prepared to protect their lead. Spokane was having a hard time breaking down South Georgia's defense. A moment of despair came for Tormenta in the 115th minute when Spokane equalized the match after a handball was called on Rasheed, resulting in a penalty.

The match advanced into penalty kicks, where Tormenta lost 4-3, ending their second-ever playoff run.

Box Score:

Tormenta FC 1(3)-(4)1 Spokane Velocity FC

TRM Starting XI: Austin Pack, Oscar Jimenez (Taylor Gray), Jackson Kasanzu (Callum Stretch), Justin Malou, Makel Rasheed, Gabriel Alves, Conor Doyle © (Aaron Walker), Gabriel Cabral, Sebastian Vivas (Mason Tunbridge), Niall Reid-Stephen, Yaniv Bazini (Handwalla Bwana)

SPK Starting XI: Carlos Merancio Valdez, Lucky Onyebuchi Opara, Derek Waldeck, Camron Miller, David Garcia, Andre Lewis, Shavon John-Brown, Meredith Bryce, Javier Martin, Pierre Gil ©, Pierre Reedy, Neco Brett

Scoring Summary:

TRM: 95', Mason Tunbridge (PK)

SPK: 115', Anuar Peláez (PK)

Misconduct Summary:

SPK: 17', Andre Lewis (Yellow, foul)

SPK: 74', Leigh Veidman (Yellow, dissent)

TRM: 90', Gabriel Cabral (Yellow, foul)

SPK: 92', David García (Yellow, foul)

SPK: 99', Pierre Reedy (Yellow, foul)

TRM: 107', Mason Tunbridge (Yellow, foul)

TRM: 114', Austin Pack (Yellow, dissent)

