Tormenta FC Announces Roster Updates Ahead of 2026 Season

Published on January 1, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release







STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC today announced roster updates ahead of the 2026 USL League One season, including returning players, new signings and player movements to USL Championship clubs.

Returning Players

Six players are set to return to Statesboro for the 2026 campaign: forward Yaniv Bazini, midfielders Conor Doyle and Alon Drey, defenders Anatolie Prepelita and Keaton Pray, and goalkeeper Sam Jones.

"I am so excited with our returning group of players for the 2026 season," Tormenta FC Head Coach Mark McKeever said. "With their experience and leadership, everyone is aligned with the culture we want to build at Tormenta. I can't speak highly enough of our returning core, and each of them will be instrumental in leading, guiding and setting high standards for the players that will surround them."

Moldovan defender Anatolie Prepelita and midfielder Alon Drey are entering the second year of their contracts ahead of the 2026 season. South Georgia has also exercised the contract option on Israeli forward Yaniv Bazini.

Goalkeeper Sam Jones and midfielder Conor Doyle have signed new contracts for Tormenta FC in the 2026 season. Additionally, 18-year-old defender Keaton Pray has signed a new USL Academy pro contract to continue his journey with Tormenta's first team next season.

New Signings

Tormenta FC has announced four new signings ahead of the 2026 season, comprised of League One's Back-to-Back Goalkeeper of the Year and three players with USL Championship experience:

Sean Lewis, Goalkeeper (read more)

Andrew Booth, Midfielder (read more)

Lucca Dourado, Forward (read more)

Moses Mensah, Defender (read more)

Player Movements

Tormenta FC also announced several player movements, highlighted by four jumps to USL Championship clubs:

Midfielder Mason Tunbridge has been transferred to Miami FC (USL Championship)

Forward Niall Reid-Stephen has been transferred to New Mexico United (USL Championship)

Defender Makel Rasheed has been announced by Indy Eleven (USL Championship)

Goalkeeper Austin Pack has been announced by Tampa Bay Rowdies (USL Championship)

Midfielder Gabriel Cabral has been announced by Union Omaha (USL League One)

Midfielder Taylor Gray has been announced by FC Naples (USL League One)

Defender Callum Stretch has been announced by Sarasota Paradise (USL League One)

Free Agents

The following players are currently free agents and out of contract ahead of the 2026 season: Gabriel Alves, Handwalla Bwana, Shafer Gottlieb, Oscar Jimenez, Thabo Nare, Jonathan Nyandjo, Joseph Perez, Jackson Simba, Sebastian Vivas, and Aaron Walker.

The club remains in contract negotiations with numerous players ahead of the 2026 season.

Tormenta FC looks forward to another record-breaking season in South Georgia. The club opens its 2026 USL League One season on Sunday, March 8, hosting Spokane Velocity in the home opener at Tormenta Stadium. Tickets for the home opener are available for purchase here, and Season Tickets are on sale here. Fans should stay tuned for more information regarding player and partner updates heading into the New Year.

Tormenta FC's 2026 Roster:

Goalkeepers (2): Sam Jones, Sean Lewis

Defenders (3): Moses Mensah, Anatolie Prepelita, Keaton Pray

Midfielders (3): Andrew Booth, Conor Doyle, Alon Drey

Forwards (2): Yaniv Bazini, Lucca Dourado







