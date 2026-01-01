Tormenta FC Transfers Niall Reid-Stephen to New Mexico United

Published on January 1, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC forward Niall Reid-Stephen

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC today announced the transfer of Barbadian forward Niall Reid-Stephen to New Mexico United of the USL Championship, pending league and federation approval. The transfer agreement equals the record fee paid in a transaction by a USL Championship club to a USL League One club.

Reid-Stephen makes the jump to the Championship after an outstanding rookie season in USL League One. The Barbadian forward emerged as one of the league's most dangerous offensive players, earning a nomination for USL League One Most Valuable Player, while also in contention for both the Golden Boot and Playmaker of the Year awards, which recognize the league leaders in goals and assists.

In Niall's 35 appearances for South Georgia this season, he led the Ibises in most goals (16) and most assists (10) in 2,469 minutes of action.

Reid-Stephen is the fourth player from Tormenta FC's 2025 roster to be announced to a USL Championship club, following Austin Pack (Tampa Bay Rowdies), Makel Rasheed (Indy Eleven) and Mason Tunbridge (Miami FC). Tormenta looks forward to continuing to develop top talent in Statesboro and highlighting the USL's rising stars.

Tormenta FC will open its 2026 USL League One season on Sunday, March 8, hosting Spokane Velocity in the home opener at Tormenta Stadium. Tickets for the home opener are available for purchase, and Season Tickets are on sale. Fans should stay tuned for more information regarding player updates heading into the New Year.

