Hearts of Pine Unveil Lighthouse Kit

Portland, ME - With the world's biggest tournament returning to American soil in 2026 for the first time in 32 years, Hearts have unveiled the Lighthouse Kit - a jersey that bridges American soccer history with one of Maine's most iconic landmarks.

The kit launch campaign is headlined by U.S. National Team legend Landon Donovan, the men's joint all-time leading goal scorer and one of the most influential figures in the history of U.S. soccer. Donovan traveled to the northeasternmost point of the country to help unveil the kit, starring in a cinematic release campaign shot at West Quoddy Head Lighthouse in Lubec, Maine.

At first glance, the Lighthouse Kit's red-and-white hoops immediately draw parallels to one of the most beloved jerseys in U.S. soccer history: the 2012 U.S. National Team kit worn by Donovan and affectionately nicknamed the "Waldo kit." Maine's own Waldo County (and the small farming town of Waldo) also make an appearance in the kit release campaign as club captain Mikey Lopez, who wore the same 2012 kit with the U.S. U-20 National Team, paid homage to the nickname.

At the dawn of a globally significant year for the sport, Hearts of Pine intentionally leans into that visual lineage - creating a bridge between an iconic era of American soccer and a club deeply rooted in local identity.

The Lighthouse Kit is inspired by West Quoddy Head Lighthouse, located in Lubec, Maine, the northeasternmost point in the U.S. and one of the first places to see the sunrise each day. West Quoddy Head is one of 65 standing and 55 active lighthouses in the state, known for its distinctive red-and-white hooped exterior, a design unlike any other along Maine's coastline. The red hoops themselves serve a practical purpose: establishing the lighthouse as a visual beacon in daylight, complementing its guiding light after dark.

Those same principles of guidance and visibility carry through the kit's construction and detailing. Subtly scattered throughout the red-and-white pattern are tonal hearts, a nod to Portland's Valentine's Day Bandit tradition and the club's ethos, Lead With Your Heart, which appears again on the interior neck tape.

The back of the kit features the Dirigo Heart, referencing Maine's state motto, Dirigo ("I lead"), and creating a visual bridge between state identity and club philosophy. A reflective hip tag introduces an evolution of that same mark, centering the dirigo heart within the lighthouse beacon - an icon that extends into supporting merchandise including a scarf and beanie.

As part of Hearts of Pine's continued partnership with the Maine Office of Tourism, the Visit Maine brand once again features prominently on the chest of the jersey, reinforcing the club's commitment to celebrating Maine's identity, landscape, and culture on a national stage.

The L.L.Bean logo also returns on the sleeve, nodding to the brand's long-standing legacy of outfitting communities who live, work, and explore in Maine's rugged environments - a natural alignment with the inspirations behind the Lighthouse Kit.

The Lighthouse Kit, taking the place of the Bandit Kit, will be worn on-field by Portland Hearts of Pine throughout the 2026 USL League One season alongside the Woods & Water Kit and the Blaze Kit. The jersey is available now online and will be available in person at the Hearts of Pine Team Store on Hanover Street beginning Friday, January 2.

The Lighthouse Kit is the latest release from a club rewriting records for grassroots American soccer. Hearts of Pine has already set benchmarks across the USL: selling out the entirety of its inaugural season, achieving a 98% renewal rate among season ticket holders for 2026, and generating an additional 6,000-person waitlist for future seasons (the same number as the current home stadium's capacity). The Lighthouse Kit, produced by Hummel, will be worn for the first time in Hearts' 2026 League One season opener on March 14th at the New York Cosmos.







