Hearts Announce Partnership with Design FC

Published on March 1, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine, Design FC, and hummel are excited to announce the launch of the Design FC's afterschool program at King Middle School in Portland. The programming bridges design and sport by creating a space for students to express themselves, building creative skills through a 10-week jersey design process.

Design FC is a design non-profit that facilitates youth-focused programming around the world, combining the worlds of sport and creativity to inspire the next generation.

"When we began conversations with Design FC, we knew we wanted to start this programming at King Middle School," said Gabe Hoffman-Johnson, Hearts of Pine's Founder and Chief Community Officer. "This collaboration creates an environment where sport, creativity, and self-expression come together in a powerful way, and it felt like a perfect fit for the students at King who share the pitch with our players at Fitzpatrick."

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Hearts of Pine to include this exciting new afterschool program with Design FC and hummel, said Dr. Ryan Scallon, the Portland Public Schools Superintendent. "This creative, hands-on program will enable our students to build concrete skills while also lifting up their voices and magnifying their creative vision."

Over the course of the program, students will work through the Design FC curriculum with teachers and staff designers from hummel and Hearts of Pine to create unique jerseys that reflect the individual students' stories and values.

"Portland Hearts of Pine are one of the most community oriented clubs in the country, and are a perfect partner to bring Design FC to Maine," said Oliver Steinglass, Design FC's Chief Operating Officer. "This partnership will provide youth in Portland with incredible creative opportunities and access to the professional team in their city. We could not be more excited to welcome Hearts of Pine to our creative family."

Bringing this renowned programming to students at King Middle School has been made possible thanks to hummel's partnership, providing apparel, materials, and program funding.

"At hummel we work daily to bring our company karma into play. The opportunity to partner with Hearts and Design FC to empower young people in the Portland community through this design program was an easy decision for our team." said Conor Caloia, President of hummel North America. "We can't wait to see the creative work that comes from these budding designers at King Middle School."

King Middle School hosted the first session on February 9, 2026, with students starting the first exploratory stages of the design process.







