Hearts Announce Signing of Midfielder Matteo Kidd

Published on March 7, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







Portland Hearts of Pine are excited to announce the signing of midfielder Matteo Kidd. Kidd joins Hearts having most recently played at St. Louis City SC 2 of MLS Next Pro.

"I see myself as what I call a 'spider in the web,'" said Kidd, "I'm good at connecting the game and being the link between players. I help move the ball to whoever's in the best position. I also like playing under pressure and going hard."

After impressing during his college career at St. Louis University, Kidd signed his first professional contract in 2021 with Chicago House AC for their inaugural season in the NISA. In 2022, he moved to MLS NexT Pro side Chicago Fire FC II before returning to St. Louis in 2023 to play under Head Coach Bobby Murphy with St. Louis City 2. Kidd tallied 10 goals in 41 appearances in two seasons for the club.

"Matteo played for me in St. Louis and he's a tremendous player," said Head Hearts Coach and Sporting Director, Bobby Murphy, "He has vast experience and a great personality that will fit right in with this group. On the field, he gives us some more depth in midfield and we're super excited to have him."

"I wanted the opportunity to play and to play in front of fans who care," said Kidd when asked about his decision to join Hearts, "I think this is a place where you can really have fun playing soccer and show who you are on and off the field."

"Fans should know that when I step on the pitch, I'll give 100 percent every single time - whether it's an afternoon game, night game, or midweek match."

All signings are pending league and federation approval. Keep up to date with the full 2026 Roster here. For more updates, visit the club's website and follow the club on Instagram, X (Twitter) and Facebook.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.