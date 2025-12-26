Tormenta FC Signs Midfielder Andrew Booth

Published on December 26, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release







STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC announces the arrival of Jamaican midfielder Andrew Booth to the 2026 USL League One roster. Booth comes to South Georgia after a season and a half with FC Tulsa in the USL Championship.

Booth started his professional career with league rivals Greenville Triumph SC in 2020. He scored three goals and four assists in his time at Greenville, during which he helped the club reach the status of USL League One champions. Since then, the Jamaican midfielder has played with Championship-level teams such as Charleston Battery and Miami FC.

After joining FC Tulsa in July 2024, he recorded two goals in 23 appearances in all his time with the Oklahoma side.

"Andrew is a player that we are bringing in, with a wealth of talent and experience from the USL Championship," Tormenta FC Head Coach Mark McKeever commented. "Andrew is a winner and competitor and is able to control the flow and tempo of the game. Andrew has tremendous athleticism and quality on the ball and can have a tremendous impact in USL League One. Andrew is motivated and hungry to prove himself and, ultimately, he wants to win championships, so that lens will be completely aligned with what we are trying to achieve as a club. I'm looking forward to working hard alongside Andrew on the training ground everyday."

Andrew Booth and the rest of the Tormenta squad will open the 2026 season on Sunday, March 8, facing Spokane Velocity FC for the first match at Tormenta Stadium. Tickets for the home opener are available for purchase here, and Season Tickets are on sale here. Tormenta FC looks forward to another record-breaking season in South Georgia. Fans should stay tuned for more information regarding more player updates heading into the New Year.







United Soccer League One Stories from December 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.