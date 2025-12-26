Tormenta FC Signs Defender Moses Mensah from USL Championship

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC announced today the signing of Ghanaian defender Moses Mensah to the club's 2026 USL League One roster, pending league and federation approval. Mensah joins Tormenta FC after spending the past three seasons with USL Championship side Birmingham Legion FC, bringing proven experience and pedigree to the back line.

Following his collegiate career, Mensah was selected 74th overall in the third round of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft by Real Salt Lake before signing with Birmingham. He made an immediate impact in the USL Championship, appearing in 32 matches with 22 starts during the 2023 season, including the final four regular-season matches and both postseason contests.

Mensah followed that with a strong 2024 campaign, logging a career-high 1,926 minutes across 32 appearances and recording assists in three of Birmingham's final four matches of the season. During the 2025 season, he added 18 appearances and one assist, further solidifying his reputation as a reliable and dynamic presence along the back line.

The 24-year-old left-back began his career in Ghana with WA All Stars, where he helped the club capture the 2016 Ghana Premier League title. He later represented the Ghanaian Under-18 National Team before continuing his development in the United States.

Mensah enjoyed a standout collegiate career at Campbell University, where he quickly established himself as one of the top defenders in the country. He was named Big South Freshman Player of the Year in 2019, and went on to earn All-Conference First Team honors in all four seasons, starting 72 of the 73 matches he appeared in. In 2022, Mensah was named Big South Conference Defender of the Year and earned a place on the Mac Hermann Trophy Watch List.

In addition to his conference accolades, Mensah made history at Campbell by becoming the first player in the program's 60-year history to be named to the All-South Region Team four times. He helped lead the Fighting Camels to two NCAA College Cup berths and five Big South titles, finishing his collegiate career with 73 appearances, one goal, and 13 assists.

During his college years, Mensah also gained valuable experience in the USL system. He featured for Des Moines Menace in the 2021 USL League Two season, making nine appearances and helping the club win the league championship. In 2022, he played for One Knoxville SC during the club's inaugural season.

Mensah and the rest of the Tormenta FC squad will open the 2026 USL League One season on Sunday, March 8, when the club hosts Spokane Velocity in the home opener at Tormenta Stadium. Tickets for the home opener are available for purchase here, and Season Tickets are on sale here. Fans should stay tuned for more information regarding player updates heading into the New Year.







