Fort Wayne Football Club's Move to Pros, New Stadium Named 'Sports Story of Year' by Journal Gazette

Published on December 26, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Citing the move to professional soccer and the construction of a new stadium, The Journal Gazette's sports staff selected Fort Wayne Football Club as the "Sports Story of the Year" in Northeast Indiana.

The announcement, made today in the Fort Wayne newspaper's online and print editions, can be read on its website.

In making its selection, the newspaper's staff considered: Fort Wayne FC's announcement in February it was moving to USL League One; the beginning of construction on Fort Wayne FC Park; and the club's success in its final USL League Two season, which included winning a third straight division title and reaching the conference semifinals.

Fort Wayne FC's first home match in professional soccer will be May 2 against the Charlotte Independence, after Fort Wayne FC begins its season with five matches on the road. Season tickets are on sale now to see Fort Wayne FC play in the largest outdoor venue in Northeast Indiana, with capacity of over 9,000. The stadium construction is 100% privately funded.







