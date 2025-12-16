Club Unveils 2026 Schedule, Highlighted by 15 Saturday Home Matches, Including Cup Dates with Indy Eleven, Detroit City FC

Published on December 16, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







Fort Wayne Football Club has unveiled its schedule for the 2026 USL League One season - the club's first in professional soccer - and the home portion includes 15 matches on Saturdays and four on Wednesdays.

The home schedule also includes matches against Indianapolis-based Indy Eleven, and Detroit City FC - both teams in USL Championship - with those contests part of the Prinx Tires USL Cup, an interleague competition.

Fort Wayne FC is readying to open Fort Wayne FC Park, a state-of-the-art, soccer-specific stadium at Bass Road and I-69 that will have matchday capacity of over 9,000. It will be the largest outdoor venue in Northeast Indiana.

As announced last week, the club's first home match will be 7:30 p.m. May 2 against the Charlotte Independence. Fort Wayne FC's regular season will run through Oct. 24, when it hosts Athletic Club Boise at Fort Wayne FC Park.

Fort Wayne FC has plans to add a friendly to the 2026 schedule to bring the home slate to 20 matches. Match start times will be announced at a later date.

Season tickets are on sale at FortWayneFC.com.

"It's great to be in control of your stadium," said Fort Wayne FC's Chief Operations Officer, Scott Sproat. "We knew that we were looking at a late start at home to ensure that we're as close to 100% ready as we can be to present a fantastic fan experience and introduce Northeast Indiana to professional soccer.

"This home slate is about as close to ideal as we could have hoped to see in our inaugural campaign. With Cup matches against USL Championship squads Indy Eleven and Detroit City FC, we'll be also able to give fans a peak at what the second highest level of North American professional soccer looks like and also be able offer a fantastic lineup of standalone dates that will allow us to offer an abundance of great surprises. You won't want to miss a minute!"

Fort Wayne FC's season will begin March 7 in Florida at FC Naples and the club will play its first five matches on the road, including a USL Cup match at Louisville City FC on April 25, before facing Charlotte at Fort Wayne FC Park. The May 2 match against the Independence will be the first of five straight home contests for Fort Wayne FC, including the match May 16 against Indy Eleven. Detroit City FC will play at Fort Wayne FC Park on July 11.

Fort Wayne FC will face USL League One's defending champion, One Knoxville SC, on the road July 15 and at Fort Wayne FC Park on Sept. 17. The closest geographic rival to Fort Wayne is Forward Madison - with 307 miles separating the foes - and they'll meet June 17 in Wisconsin and Oct. 3 at Fort Wayne FC Park.

The most frequent opponent on Fort Wayne FC's schedule is Union Omaha, since they will meet in a USL Cup match June 6 in Nebraska, where they also play Oct. 10. The clubs will square off a third time at Fort Wayne FC Park on Aug. 1.

USL League One will have 18 clubs this season, including first-year entrants Fort Wayne FC, Athletic Club Boise, Corpus Christi FC, the New York Cosmos, and the Sarasota Paradise. Fort Wayne FC spent the past five seasons in the pre-professional level of USL League Two and the club won division titles in 2023, 2024 and 2025, and it reached the conference semifinals in 2024 and 2025.

This season's USL League One clubs will play 34 regular-season matches plus four group-stage matches in the USL Cup.

The top eight teams in the USL League One regular-season standings will qualify for the playoffs, which will begin Oct. 31. The playoffs will have a single-elimination, fixed-bracket format.

The 2026 USL League One season is set to air on nationally on ESPN Networks, CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports Golazo Network, ESPN+ and TUDN.

Fort Wayne Football Club 2026 Schedule

March 7, Saturday: at FC Naples

March14, Saturday: at Sarasota Paradise

March 28, Saturday: at New York Cosmos

April 11, Saturday: at Chattanooga Red Wolves

April 25, Saturday: at Louisville City FC*

May 2, Saturday: vs. Charlotte Independence

May 6, Wednesday: vs. Portland Hearts of Pine

May 9, Saturday: vs. Westchester SC

May 16, Saturday: vs. Indy Eleven*

May 20, Wednesday: vs. Corpus Christi FC

May 23, Saturday: at Athletic Club Boise

May 30, Saturday: vs. AV Alta FC

June 6, Saturday: at Union Omaha*

June 10, Wednesday: at Westchester SC

June 13, Saturday: vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC

June 17, Wednesday: at Forward Madison

June 20, Saturday: at Richmond Kickers

July 4, Saturday: vs. Spokane Velocity

July 11, Saturday: vs. Detroit City FC*

July 15, Wednesday: at One Knoxville SC

July 18, Saturday: vs. Greenville Triumph SC

July 25, Saturday: at Spokane Velocity

Aug. 1, Saturday: vs. Union Omaha

Aug. 8, Saturday: at AV Alta FC

Aug. 15, Saturday: vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves

Aug. 22, Saturday: at South Georgia Tormenta FC

Aug. 29, Saturday: at Portland Hearts of Pine

Sept. 2, Wednesday: vs. Richmond Kickers

Sept. 5, Saturday: vs. New York Cosmos

Sept. 12, Saturday: at Greenville Triumph SC

Sept. 16, Wednesday: vs. One Knoxville SC

Sept. 19, Saturday: vs. FC Naples

Sept. 26, Saturday: at Charlotte Independence

Oct. 3, Saturday: vs. Forward Madison

Oct. 7, Wednesday: at Corpus Christi FC

Oct. 10, Saturday: at Union Omaha

Oct. 17, Saturday: vs. Sarasota Paradise

Oct. 24, Saturday: vs. Athletic Club Boise

* = USL Cup Matches







