Tormenta FC Unveils the 2026 USL League One Schedule

Published on December 16, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release







STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC has announced its 2026 USL League One schedule as the club prepares for an exciting 10th Anniversary season. The complete 2026 schedule is available here, while single-match tickets can be purchased here.

Tormenta FC will open its USL League One season at home on Sunday, March 8, hosting Spokane Velocity FC in a rematch following the Ibis' elimination by Spokane in the 2025 USL League One Quarterfinals. The South Georgia squad will play 34 regular-season matches in 2026, with 17 scheduled to take place at Tormenta Stadium.

Tormenta FC opens the season with four of its first five matches at home. Fans can also look forward to a full slate of matchday themed nights, with promotional details to be announced closer to the start of the season.

Key Dates:

Home Opener: Sunday, March 8, vs. Spokane Velocity FC (3 p.m.)

Final Home Match: Friday, Oct. 16, vs. FC Naples

Regular Season Finale: Friday, Oct. 23, at One Knoxville SC

USL Cup & U.S. Open Cup: In addition to league play, Tormenta FC will participate in both the USL Cup and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The Ibis will play four USL Cup matches, with two home matches and two away matches:

Saturday, April 25 vs. FC Naples

Saturday, May 16 vs. Sarasota Paradise

Saturday, June 6 vs. Miami FC

Saturday, July 11 vs. Jacksonville

Tormenta FC is scheduled to enter the U.S. Open Cup First Round between March 17-19, with the potential to advance through multiple rounds. Tormenta FC has a history of success in the tournament, having knocked out higher-division teams in past years. Opponents, locations, and kickoff times will be announced by U.S. Soccer.

Single-game tickets for the 2026 season are on sale now. Fans can secure their seats for the 10th anniversary season at Tormenta Stadium here. 2026 Season Ticket Memberships will be available soon, offering the best value per match and exciting exclusive benefits.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact Bernadette O'Donnell at bodonnell@tormentafc.com.







United Soccer League One Stories from December 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.