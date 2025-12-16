Forward Madison FC Announce 2026 Season Schedule
Published on December 16, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC News Release
MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC announced the 2026 USL League One and 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Schedules today. This season is set to introduce five new clubs-AC Boise, Corpus Christi FC, Fort Wayne FC, New York Cosmos and Sarasota Paradise to the league as well. These fresh faces add exciting new rivalries and destinations to the League One landscape.
Mark your calendars for the Mingo's season kickoff on March 14th on the road in Knoxville, Tennessee against 2025 League Champions, One Knox SC. More information to come on the Official Watch Party details. With the installation of brand new turf at Breese Stevens Field, the 2026 Forward Madison Home Opener is slated slightly later into the season than usual with the stadium's historic gates opening on May 16th. FMFC will face off with USL Championship club, Detroit City FC, in the Mingo's second match of the Prinx Tires USL Cup with a special Season Kickoff Party ticket offer available to fans.
Forward Madison FC will play their first league home match on May 29th against league newcomers, Corpus Christi FC, at Breese Stevens Field as we celebrate the stadium's 100th anniversary. The Mingos also plan to announce one additional exhibition match in the 2026 Season. Look to our website and social media for schedule updates and announcements. Season tickets are available now on our website and single game tickets will be made available early in the new year.
United Soccer League One Stories from December 16, 2025
- Club Unveils 2026 Schedule, Highlighted by 15 Saturday Home Matches, Including Cup Dates with Indy Eleven, Detroit City FC - Fort Wayne FC
- Forward Madison FC Announce 2026 Season Schedule - Forward Madison FC
- Hearts of Pine Release 2026 Schedule - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Charlotte Independence Announce 2026 Schedule - Charlotte Independence
- Greenville Triumph SC Set for 2026 Campaign - Greenville Triumph SC
- Tormenta FC Unveils the 2026 USL League One Schedule - South Georgia Tormenta FC
- Prinx Tires Named Entitlement Partner of USL Cup - USL1
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Forward Madison FC Stories
- Forward Madison FC Announce 2026 Season Schedule
- Forward Madison FC Returns to Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
- Former Badger Mark Segbers Returns to Madison for 2026
- FMFC All-Time-Leading Goal-Scorer Derek Gebhard Set to Return to Madison
- Forward Madison FC Names Matt Cairns Sporting Director