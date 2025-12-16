Forward Madison FC Announce 2026 Season Schedule

Published on December 16, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC announced the 2026 USL League One and 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Schedules today. This season is set to introduce five new clubs-AC Boise, Corpus Christi FC, Fort Wayne FC, New York Cosmos and Sarasota Paradise to the league as well. These fresh faces add exciting new rivalries and destinations to the League One landscape.

Mark your calendars for the Mingo's season kickoff on March 14th on the road in Knoxville, Tennessee against 2025 League Champions, One Knox SC. More information to come on the Official Watch Party details. With the installation of brand new turf at Breese Stevens Field, the 2026 Forward Madison Home Opener is slated slightly later into the season than usual with the stadium's historic gates opening on May 16th. FMFC will face off with USL Championship club, Detroit City FC, in the Mingo's second match of the Prinx Tires USL Cup with a special Season Kickoff Party ticket offer available to fans.

Forward Madison FC will play their first league home match on May 29th against league newcomers, Corpus Christi FC, at Breese Stevens Field as we celebrate the stadium's 100th anniversary. The Mingos also plan to announce one additional exhibition match in the 2026 Season. Look to our website and social media for schedule updates and announcements. Season tickets are available now on our website and single game tickets will be made available early in the new year.







