Charlotte Independence Announce 2026 Schedule

CHARLOTTE, NC - USL League One announced today the full 2026 league schedule, along with matchups for the Prinx Tires USL Cup.

The Charlotte Independence will open the 2026 USL League One season on Saturday, March 14, on the road at Westchester SC. The Jacks return to Charlotte for their home opener on Friday, March 27, when they host Spokane Velocity.

The Jacks will host the 2025 USL Championship winners Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC as part of the Prinx Tires USL Cup. Charlotte will close its regular-season home slate on October 10 with another marquee matchup against historic club New York Cosmos.

Across league play and the Prinx Tires USL Cup, the Independence will host 19 matches in 2026, split between American Legion Memorial Stadium and the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews. Official locations for games besides the home opener will be announced at a later date.

Battles with New Clubs

Plenty of marquee matchups catch the eye when scanning over the slate of games, including matches against new clubs within the league.

Home Matches

May 6 - vs. Athletic Club Boise

June 1 - vs. Corpus Christi FC

August 15 - vs. Sarasota Paradise

September 26 - vs. Fort Wayne FC

October 10 - vs. New York Cosmos

Away Matches

April 3 - at New York Cosmos

May 2 - at Fort Wayne FC

May 9 - at Corpus Christi FC

September 16 - at Athletic Club Boise

October 3 - at Sarasota Paradise

Prinx Tires USL Cup

The Independence will play four group-stage matches in the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup. Drawn into Group 6, the Jacks will compete with Charleston Battery, Greenville Triumph SC, Loudoun United FC, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, and Richmond Kickers.

April 25 - at Richmond Kickers

May 15 - vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

June 24 - vs. Greenville Triumph SC

July 11 - at Charleston Battery

Head-to-Head with the Winners

The Independence will take on the 2025 USL League One champions One Knoxville SC twice. The Jacks will travel to Knoxville for their fifth game of the league season on April 18, before hosting the Tennessee side on August 1.

Days of the Week Breakdown

Wednesdays: 8 matches (5 home)

Fridays: 2 matches (The home opener vs. Spokane is the lone home Friday match)

Saturdays: 26 matches (12 home)

Sundays: 2 matches (1 home vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC on April 12)







