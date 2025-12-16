Charlotte Independence Announce 2026 Schedule
Published on December 16, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - USL League One announced today the full 2026 league schedule, along with matchups for the Prinx Tires USL Cup.
The Charlotte Independence will open the 2026 USL League One season on Saturday, March 14, on the road at Westchester SC. The Jacks return to Charlotte for their home opener on Friday, March 27, when they host Spokane Velocity.
The Jacks will host the 2025 USL Championship winners Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC as part of the Prinx Tires USL Cup. Charlotte will close its regular-season home slate on October 10 with another marquee matchup against historic club New York Cosmos.
Across league play and the Prinx Tires USL Cup, the Independence will host 19 matches in 2026, split between American Legion Memorial Stadium and the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews. Official locations for games besides the home opener will be announced at a later date.
Season Ticket Deposits for the 2026 season are now available. Deposits start at just $26 per seat (before taxes and fees) and include a FREE Charlotte Independence hat.
To celebrate the home opener on March 27, fans can also take advantage of a mystery ticket bundle, receiving a piece of exclusive merchandise with the purchase of a match ticket.
Scroll below for an in-depth look at the schedule.
Battles with New Clubs
Plenty of marquee matchups catch the eye when scanning over the slate of games, including matches against new clubs within the league.
Home Matches
May 6 - vs. Athletic Club Boise
June 1 - vs. Corpus Christi FC
August 15 - vs. Sarasota Paradise
September 26 - vs. Fort Wayne FC
October 10 - vs. New York Cosmos
Away Matches
April 3 - at New York Cosmos
May 2 - at Fort Wayne FC
May 9 - at Corpus Christi FC
September 16 - at Athletic Club Boise
October 3 - at Sarasota Paradise
Prinx Tires USL Cup
The Independence will play four group-stage matches in the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup. Drawn into Group 6, the Jacks will compete with Charleston Battery, Greenville Triumph SC, Loudoun United FC, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, and Richmond Kickers.
April 25 - at Richmond Kickers
May 15 - vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
June 24 - vs. Greenville Triumph SC
July 11 - at Charleston Battery
Head-to-Head with the Winners
The Independence will take on the 2025 USL League One champions One Knoxville SC twice. The Jacks will travel to Knoxville for their fifth game of the league season on April 18, before hosting the Tennessee side on August 1.
Days of the Week Breakdown
Wednesdays: 8 matches (5 home)
Fridays: 2 matches (The home opener vs. Spokane is the lone home Friday match)
Saturdays: 26 matches (12 home)
Sundays: 2 matches (1 home vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC on April 12)
United Soccer League One Stories from December 16, 2025
- Club Unveils 2026 Schedule, Highlighted by 15 Saturday Home Matches, Including Cup Dates with Indy Eleven, Detroit City FC - Fort Wayne FC
- Forward Madison FC Announce 2026 Season Schedule - Forward Madison FC
- Hearts of Pine Release 2026 Schedule - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Charlotte Independence Announce 2026 Schedule - Charlotte Independence
- Greenville Triumph SC Set for 2026 Campaign - Greenville Triumph SC
- Tormenta FC Unveils the 2026 USL League One Schedule - South Georgia Tormenta FC
- Prinx Tires Named Entitlement Partner of USL Cup - USL1
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Independence Stories
- Charlotte Independence Announce 2026 Schedule
- Charlotte Independence to Host Spokane Velocity in 2026 Home Opener
- Charlotte Independence Set to Compete in 2026 U.S. Open Cup
- Charlotte Independence Announce End-Of-Season Squad Decisions
- Midfielder Bachir Ndiaye Named to All-League Second Team