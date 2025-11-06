Reid-Stephen Named to 2025 All-League First Team

Published on November 6, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC forward Niall Reid-Stephen

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC is proud to announce that forward Niall Reid-Stephen has been selected to the 2025 USL League One All-League First Team, recognizing him as one of the league's top performers following a standout rookie season.

The Barbados international helped power Tormenta into the postseason as his 13 goals and seven assists led League One in goal contributions in the regular season. In all competitions, Reid-Stephen recorded 16 goals and 10 assists. Reid-Stephen posted a 59.2 percent shooting accuracy rate and recorded 36 chances created while also winning 16 tackles at a 72.7 percent success rate defensively, earning a +6.71 Goals Added mark.

Reid-Stephen's performances were not only among the best in the league but were essential to Tormenta making history. His ability to produce in big moments, create for teammates and drive the attack forward made him one of the defining players of the 2025 season.

Tormenta FC looks forward to building on the success of this season as the club turns its focus to 2026. Fans are encouraged to follow the club on social media for updates and details leading up to the 2026 USL League One campaign.

