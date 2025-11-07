Forward Madison FC Names Matt Cairns Sporting Director

Published on November 6, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has appointed Matt Cairns to serve as Sporting Director. Cairns most recently served as the Director of Soccer Operations for MLS Next Pro Club, Huntsville City Football Club, an affiliate of Nashville SC of Major League Soccer. The roster Cairns built for the 2025 season made it to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals in the MLS Next Pro playoffs.

"As we look to 2026, we have been focused on a new approach to building our roster and competing in USL League One," Forward Madison FC Chief Operating Officer, Conor Caloia said. "For the past four months, we have been meeting with Matt Glaeser and his staff. Collectively, we made the decision to commit additional resources to the player recruitment process. We think Matt (Cairns) is the perfect fit to take us into our next chapter as a Club."

Originally from St. Albans, England, Cairns has had an extensive career in soccer that spans numerous roles, cities and clubs. Prior to working for Huntsville City FC, Cairns spent five years in Minneapolis, Minnesota as the President of Soccer Operations for Topnotch Management, representing players from MLS and USL Championship.

"I'm honored to join Forward Madison as Sporting Director and to be part of a club with such a vibrant future," said Cairns. "We have a clear and ambitious vision for the years ahead, and I'm convinced we're entering an exciting era in our pursuit of a Championship."

Cairns graduated from England's University of Portsmouth in 2013 before landing a role with MLC Sport in Minneapolis as a Licensed Football Agent in 2015. He stayed in this position for three years before making the transition to Topnotch Management sports agency. Cairns also spent several months as a scout for Nashville Soccer Club in 2024 ahead of his move to Huntsville City FC.

In his new role with Forward Madison FC, Cairns will oversee the sporting side and will lead the roster construction. With his keen eye for talent, tremendous experience in the industry and vast network in the soccer community, Cairns' expertise is a welcomed addition to the technical team as they work to develop the roster ahead of Forward Madison FC's eighth season.

"We're very excited to welcome Matt to FMFC and I'm looking forward to working with him," said Forward Madison FC Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "His background in sporting leadership, impressive network and experience in different professional environments make him a great fit for our club in 2026 and beyond."

About Forward Madison FC: Forward Madison FC is a charter member of USL League One, launched in the Spring of 2019. The Flamingos were a USL League One playoff team in 2019, 2023, 2024, and have made an international name for themselves with a fun-loving, flamboyant brand. More information and registration for the team's weekly newsletter is available at www.forwardmadisonfc.com. Follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.







United Soccer League One Stories from November 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.