Forward Madison FC Fall to Union Omaha Tonight in Nebraska

Published on October 18, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

The Mingos had a tough 4-0 loss tonight in Omaha

Lineup Notes

MAD: #3 Viader (Sousa 75'), #5 Mehl, #6 Murphy Jr. (Angking 62'), #8 Boyce (Galindrez 83'), #10 Mesias, #14 Ramos (Chilaka 75'), #16 Crull, #17 Gebhard, #36 Lapsley, #70 Dourado (McLaughlin 62'), #77 Brown

SUBS: #1 Schipmann, #99 Boltz

OMA: #24 Nuhu, #20 Ostrem, #14 Kallman, #4 Owusu, #26 Acoff (Wootton 84'), #23 Schneider, #28 Becher (Martinez 77'), #15 Knapp, #8 Ors Navarro (Bronnik 84'), #10 Kasim (Jiba 77'), #29 Pinho (Botello Faz 84')

SUBS: Jensen, Milanese, Gallardo

Match Action

This match started with Forward being tested defensively with Omaha winning two corners within the first five minutes of play. The Mingos were able to hold strong and keep the Owls out of the back of the net. The 'Gos won a corner of their own in the 8' Ramos came up with a great defensive play in the 11' to thwart an attack from Omaha and keep the match scoreless. Forward forced Nuhu to make his first save of the match in the 15' but it was a comfortable claim for him in the end. Lapsley was up for the task again in the 27', collecting a dangerous ball in the box. Lapsley made another important stop in the 36' as both teams continued to keep on the attack. The Owls were first to the scoresheet in the 45'+2 off of a corner that Ors Navarro put away with his head just before the end of the first half.

The second half saw both teams getting a little fiery, exchanging offensive blows on both ends of the pitch. It was Omaha who found the back of the net first in the second half, though, with a goal in the 57' after Lapsley made an initial save but Becher cleaned up the loose ball in front of the net. Forwards, Lucca Dourado fired a rocket in the 62' but it went just wide of the goal as he searched for a quick response to the Owl's second goal. Madison's, Damia Viader had a great chance in the 67' that ricocheted off of the post. Lapsley made big save in the 72' to keep the match within reach. However, Omaha all but shut the door when they were able to find a third goal in the 79' from Ors Navarro that just squeaked past Lapsley as the rain pelted down in Omaha. The Owls put the match to bed in 90'+3 when Jiba buried a late fourth goal for Omaha off of a corner. The match ended with a 4-0 scoreline and Forward's odds to secure a playoff spot dwindling. Though they're down, they're not completely out. The Mingo's final test will take place next weekend against the Richmond Kickers in the last Henny Derby and final regular season home match of the year for the Mingos.

Goal Summary

1-0 OMA, Ors Navarro (45'+2)

2-0 OMA, Becher (57')

3-0 OMA, Ors Navarro (79')

4-0 OMA, Jiba (90+3')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, OMA- Kasim (13')

Yellow, MAD- Bench (45+2')

Yellow, OMA- Milanee (45+3')

Yellow, MAD- Ramos (54')

Yellow, MAD- Murphy Jr. (60')

Yellow, OMA- Schneider (80')

Next Match

Next up, Forward Madison FC hit the road to take on Richmond Kickers in the final Henny Derby and the last regular season match of the year for the Mingos.

