Red Wolves Secure Key Road Victory, Top Charlotte, 2-1

Published on October 18, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Two early first half goals propel Chattanooga back into the win column and atop the USL League One table.

The Red Wolves wasted no time getting on the score sheet. Just two minutes in Pedro Hernandez tucked one home to put Chattanooga out in front. With the ball played wide, Omar Hernandez was able to create enough space from the defender to cross the ball into the path of Hernandez. Hernandez did well to bring the ball down and on the half volley put it past the Charlotte Independence keeper.

The Red Wolves continued to apply pressure as an Aaron Lombardi shot attempt on top of the box just missed high four minutes later. Chattanooga generated another scoring chance in the 11th minute after winning a free kick in their half. Hernandez decided to have a go at goal and did well forcing a save that led to a corner kick.

Red Wolves keeper Ricardo Jerez climbs the ladder to protect the goal.

Another great opportunity for Chattanooga came just minutes later as the Red Wolves kept knocking on the door. A shot was taken just inside the box that nearly curled in but was saved and swatted out for a corner. Off the corner, Chattanooga would finally add another goal and double its lead on the road. Lombardi met the delivery on the run and placed it past the opposition.

Ricardo Jerez came up with a huge stop in the 21st minute after a point-blank effort from Charlotte. Jerez made another stop in the 34th minute to keep the Independence scoreless.

Charlotte would get back into the game after capitalizing off a Chattanooga turnover. The Red Wolves and Independence ended the first half at 2-1.

Center midfielder Wynand Wessels nearly recorded Chattanooga's third goal of the match about twenty minutes into the second half. Wessels ripped a first time shot off the post, that had beaten Charlotte's keeper.

Wessels' chance would be the best opportunity in the second half by either side, and the game would end 2-1 in Chattanooga's favor.

A huge road victory sealed three points and moved the Red Wolves back into the top spot in the standings.

Chattanooga's final match of the league season will be at CHI Memorial Stadium versus Westchester SC on October 25th at 7:00 PM.

