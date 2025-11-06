Chattanooga Red Wolves Announce Front Office Movement

Published on November 5, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Chattanooga Red Wolves Soccer Club announced today that Patrick Mashburn, who has served as the club's General Manager since this summer, will be transitioning into a new professional role outside the organization during the upcoming offseason.

The Red Wolves brought Mashburn in during the 2025 campaign to stabilize business operations and provide leadership during a period without a permanent general manager in place. During his tenure, Mashburn played a critical role in strengthening the club's organizational direction, enhancing brand identity, and elevating standards across key business functions.

"Patrick stepped in at an important time for our club as a short-term solution and immediately made a positive impact," said The Chattanooga Board of Directors. "He helped guide our game day operations, improved the fan and community experience, and worked intentionally to elevate the Red Wolves' brand in Chattanooga and the surrounding region off the field, while our team excelled on the field. We're grateful for the professionalism and care he brought to the role and are pleased that he will continue to support the organization through this transition."

Over the course of the season, Mashburn led efforts to enhance the matchday atmosphere, deepen the club's presence in the community, and reinforce the Red Wolves' commitment to operating with the values and standards expected of a club representing Chattanooga. His impact was felt across business operations while the soccer side, led by Technical Director and Head Coach Scott Mackenzie, delivered one of the strongest seasons in club history - finishing 2nd overall in USL League One and making a push into the playoffs. The team will be well positioned to have another stellar season on the grass in 2026.

As the Red Wolves begin the search for the organization's next General Manager ahead of the 2026 season, Mashburn will remain actively involved with the club to ensure continuity and a smooth handover of responsibilities. He will also continue serving as a club ambassador, supporting ongoing community engagement efforts.

"It's been an honor to support the Red Wolves this season," said Mashburn. "This is a special club-one built on passion, connection, and belief in what soccer can mean to a community. I'm proud of the work we've done with this amazing front office team to raise standards and strengthen our foundation. I'm grateful to ownership, the board, our staff, and our fans, and I look forward to remaining part of the Red Wolves family throughout the transition and beyond."







