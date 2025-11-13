Red Wolves Earn League-Wide Recognition After Record-Breaking 2025 Season

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Red Wolves' most successful season in club history has been capped with major league recognition, as several members of the team earned top honors following an unforgettable 2025 campaign that saw the club finish as USL League One runner-up and post record-breaking numbers on both sides of the ball.

Scott Mackenzie

Head Coach and Technical Director Scott Mackenzie was named USL League One Coach of the Year, becoming the youngest coach in league history to earn the award at just 35 years old. In his first full season at the helm, Mackenzie transformed the Red Wolves into one of the league's most disciplined and resilient squads, guiding Chattanooga to its best-ever finish and setting club records for most wins, most points, and fewest goals conceded.

Under his leadership, the Red Wolves allowed the fewest expected goals against (29.72) and the fewest shots and shots on target across the league - defensive marks that reflected the tactical structure and buy-in Mackenzie built within his squad. His side also notched a landmark victory over cross-town rival Chattanooga Football Club in the U.S. Open Cup, a moment that helped define the club's breakthrough year.

Jason Smith

Goalkeeper Jason Smith also made history, claiming the USL League One Golden Glove Award and finishing as a finalist for Goalkeeper of the Year in his first professional season. Smith led the league with 11 shutouts and a 0.875 goals-against average, while also ranking second in both catches (27) and punched clearances (15). His consistency between the posts provided the foundation for Chattanooga's defensive dominance throughout the season.

Declan Watters

At the heart of that defense was Declan Watters, who earned a spot on the USL League One First Team after an outstanding season. The Irish center back recorded 180 clearances, won 101 aerial duels, and contributed two goals, helping the Red Wolves lead the league in Expected Goals Against. Watters' leadership and composure anchored a back line that proved difficult for even the league's top offenses to break down.

Eric Kinzner

Adding to the accolades, Eric Kinzner was recognized as a finalist for Young Player of the Year after emerging as one of the league's most promising young defenders. The 22-year-old former Seattle Sounders product led the team with 183 clearances (sixth in the league) and completed 758 passes, helping connect Chattanooga's defensive and attacking phases in Mackenzie's direct, disciplined system.

The collection of honors highlights a season defined by belief, unity, and progress. What began as a team predicted to finish near the bottom of the table ended with the Red Wolves standing among the league's elite.

With Mackenzie under contract through the 2026 season, the Red Wolves are focused on building upon that foundation - developing talent, deepening community connections, and continuing their pursuit of a championship.

The message from the team is clear: the process is working, the culture is strong, and Chattanooga Is Red.







