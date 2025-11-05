Dakota Barnathan Returns on a New Multi-Year Contract with the Richmond Kickers

Published on November 5, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond, Va. - The Richmond Kickers are pleased to announce midfielder Dakota Barnathan has signed a new multi-year contract with the club, pending league and federation approval. Barnathan, a VCU graduate, has been a standout with his consistency as an anchor in the midfield. The Massapequa, NY native has served as the club's captain since the second half of the 2024 season.

"Dakota has served as a captain in our club and he is very good in a couple different positions for us. He is ready for the work we all need to put in for 2026 so it was important to get him secured for years to come," Chief Sporting Officer and Head Coach Darren Sawatzky said. "He is a charismatic competitor with a winning mentality. We are happy to have him with us."

"I'm grateful to continue representing Richmond and this club. I feel a real sense of responsibility wearing this badge," Barnathan said. "The fans have been incredible - they bring an energy that makes City Stadium one of the best places to play in the league."

Barnathan has been an indispensable member of the club's Starting XI, with 78 clearances, 12 blocks and 26 interceptions in the 2025 season. He has also defined his contributions on the attacking side of the ball, with 21 total shots on goal, one goal, and being ever present on the pitch with a total of 3,771 minutes across the past two seasons.

"I'm excited for what's ahead with this group. We've been building something special, and I'm motivated to help push this team and this city forward in every way I can." Barnathan said.

Barnathan joined the Kickers in 2022 after playing for USL League One side, FC Tucson during the 2021 season. He started 19 of 26 matches and recorded 1,654 minutes played while wearing the captain's armband 12 times including Tucson's sole trip to City Stadium in 2021.

Barnathan's Richmond ties began during his time with the VCU men's soccer team from 2012-16 as the Rams made two consecutive Atlantic-10 Conference Championships. Barnathan started every single match in his sophomore, junior, and senior seasons on his way to becoming the 59th overall pick by FC Dallas in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft.

