Kickers Close out Season with a Decisive Win in Front of 5,193 Fans

Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond, Va. - The Richmond Kickers (8-17-5, 29 pts) defeated Forward Madison (8-11-11, 35 pts) in the third leg of the Henny Derby to wrap up the USL League One regular season.

The Kickers started early on the attack tonight with Adrian Billhardt making his first attempt in the 10th minute. The forward stole the ball from a Forward Madison player, taking it to the box and attempting a shot but it sailed just over the crossbar.

Eight minutes later, Billhardt got another chance. Simon Fitch sent the ball to open space in front of Adrian who got a breakaway and dribbled to the box. He got around a defender and attempted a shot, but it went just outside the post.

In the 23rd minute, Forward Madison scored a goal.

Due to an injury in the 33rd minute, James Sneddon subbed out and Pablo Jara took over the spot of the nineteen-year-old.

In the 36th minute, Fitch got the ball just outside the box on the right side. He sent it to Nils Seufert who stepped around a Madison defender, sending it curling into the back of the net, pulling the Kickers level.

Two minutes later, the Kickers kept up their relentless attack. Emiliano Terzaghi took a shot from range, but the Madison keeper knocked it away. Billhardt was waiting on the right side of the box, getting the rebound and passing to Terzaghi who finished the job and put the Kickers in the lead.

In the 45th minute, Billhardt set up to take a corner, sending the ball into the middle of the box where Marcelo Lage connected with a powerful header into the back of the net to give the Kickers a two goal lead at halftime.

Pablo Jara kept the lead locked down in the second half in a pivotal moment after a penalty call in the 50th minute. All eyes were on Jara as Forward Madison took it and the Chilean skillfully dove and saved the shot.

In the 63rd minute, the Kickers kept pushing the attack. Terzaghi sent the ball to Darwin Espinal at the top of the box who found an open Billhardt at the right corner. Billhardt did not hesitate to bury the ball right past the Madison keeper, earning his third goal of the season.

In the 71st minute, Fitch ran up to help Billhardt who sent him the ball just outside the box. The Richmond native sent the ball to Seufert who buried his second goal of the night, capping off the scoring for the night.

