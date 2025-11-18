Richmond Kickers Announce Initial Roster Decisions for 2026
Published on November 18, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Richmond Kickers News Release
RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers announced their initial roster of returning players, pending league and federation approval, as the club prepares for its 34th consecutive season in 2026. This initial group of nine players features standout winger Darwin Espinal along with Richmond natives Griffin Garnett, James Sneddon, Beckett Howell, Landon Johnson and Josh Kirkland. Some members of the 2025 squad remain in talks to return to the club.
Returning Players Under Contract
Darwin Espinal
Griffin Garnett
James Sneddon
Re-Signed
Hayden Anderson (restructured contract)
Dakota Barnathan
Josh Kirkland
Options Exercised
Beckett Howell
Landon Johnson
Nils Seufert
Options Declined
Matt Bolduc
Klaidi Cela
Jonathan Kanagwa
Rivendi Melvin Pierre-Louis
Loan Expired
Ryan Baer
Out-of-Contract
Adrian Billhardt
Simon Fitch
Gui Franca
Pablo Jara
Marcelo Lage
Chandler O'Dwyer
Maxi Schenfeld
Emiliano Terzaghi
James Vaughan
More roster announcements will be shared throughout the offseason and preseason ahead of the 2026 season.
