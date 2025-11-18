Richmond Kickers Announce Initial Roster Decisions for 2026

Published on November 18, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers announced their initial roster of returning players, pending league and federation approval, as the club prepares for its 34th consecutive season in 2026. This initial group of nine players features standout winger Darwin Espinal along with Richmond natives Griffin Garnett, James Sneddon, Beckett Howell, Landon Johnson and Josh Kirkland. Some members of the 2025 squad remain in talks to return to the club.

Returning Players Under Contract

Darwin Espinal

Griffin Garnett

James Sneddon

Re-Signed

Hayden Anderson (restructured contract)

Dakota Barnathan

Josh Kirkland

Options Exercised

Beckett Howell

Landon Johnson

Nils Seufert

Options Declined

Matt Bolduc

Klaidi Cela

Jonathan Kanagwa

Rivendi Melvin Pierre-Louis

Loan Expired

Ryan Baer

Out-of-Contract

Adrian Billhardt

Simon Fitch

Gui Franca

Pablo Jara

Marcelo Lage

Chandler O'Dwyer

Maxi Schenfeld

Emiliano Terzaghi

James Vaughan

More roster announcements will be shared throughout the offseason and preseason ahead of the 2026 season.

More roster announcements will be shared throughout the offseason and preseason ahead of the 2026 season.

Stay up to date with all of your Kickers news & content at RichmondKickers.com and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube.







