Richmond Kickers Sign Veteran Canadian Goalkeeper Yann Fillion

Published on December 11, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers are thrilled to announce the signing of goalkeeper Yann Fillion to a multi-year contract, pending league and federation approval. The 6'4" shot-stopper from Ottawa, Ontario arrives in Richmond with nearly a decade of professional experience across Europe and North America, bringing leadership, size, and high-level match composure to the Kickers' last line of defense.

"Yann is a veteran goalkeeper with games in the Canadian Premier League as well as different stops across Europe," Chief Sporting Officer and Head Coach Darren Sawatzky said. "His experience and his ability to make saves at crucial times made him a valuable asset to the teams he has led. A character in goal, we will look to his leadership at the back and his ability to keep opposing attackers at bay."

Fillion began his professional career in 2015 with FC Montreal, making his debut in the USL at just 18 years old. His performances earned him a move overseas to FC Zürich, one of Switzerland's most historic clubs. While under contract with Zürich, he gained valuable experience on loan across multiple leagues-most notably with Umeå FC in Sweden, Nest-Sotra in Norway, and FC Aarau in the Swiss Challenge League.

His 2017 campaign with Umeå marked one of his breakout runs, where he logged 17 appearances and showcased the agility, reflexes, and consistency that would become trademarks of his game.

In 2021, Fillion earned the starting role at AC Oulu in the Finnish Premier League, where he quickly rose to the top of the league's goalkeeper rankings. His strong performances included a stretch of four matches in which he allowed just one goal in 360 minutes, earning him a spot on the league's Team of the Month.

"Coming to Richmond is an opportunity to make an impact in a new league and to be a part of a historic club in U.S. soccer," Yann Fillion said. "I'm very excited to get started and looking forward to playing in front of the fans!"

He continued his success in Finland with IFK Mariehamn in 2022, serving as the club's No. 1 keeper and helping anchor a competitive campaign.

Fillion returned to Canada in 2023, joining HFX Wanderers in the Canadian Premier League. Over two seasons, he became one of the CPL's top performers, finishing top three in clean sheets, total saves, and save percentage in 2023 while starting 55 matches across all competitions. His steady presence played a major role in leading the Wanderers to their first-ever playoff appearance.

Most recently, Fillion competed with Floriana FC in the Maltese Premier League before making the move to Richmond.

Richmond Kickers Roster as of December 11, 2025

Goalkeepers: Yann Fillion, James Sneddon

Defenders: Griffin Garnett, Beckett Howell, Ethan Kos, Mujeeb Murana

Midfielders: Hayden Anderson, Dakota Barnathan, Nils Seufert

Forwards: Darwin Espinal, Landon Johnson, Josh Kirkland, Tarik Pannholzer







