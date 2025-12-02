Richmond Kickers Sign Dynamic German Winger Ahead of 2026 Season

Published on December 2, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers are excited to announce the signing of winger, Tarik Pannholzer, pending league and federation approval. A left-footed attacking threat from Flensburg, Germany, Pannholzer arrives in Richmond after a standout collegiate career and a proven track record of producing in top-level environments.

"We are looking to add to the attack in different ways for 2026. Tarik is a dynamic speedster with the ability to create on his own and for others as we go at teams," Chief Sporting Officer and Head Coach Darren Sawatzky said. "He is eager to make his mark in USL League One, and we are excited to welcome him to our locker room."

The 25-year-old winger most recently competed stateside at Marshall University where he played a key role in the Thundering Herd's run toward the NCAA Division I College Cup championship match. Known for his pace, creativity in wide areas, and clinical finishing, the winger started 23 matches over the 2024 campaign, culminating with three goals and an assist in tournament play. Pannholzer was selected to the All-Tournament Team for his scintillating run of form that included the decisive goal in the semifinal match and the opening goal of the championship match.

Prior to joining Marshall University, Pannholzer was a standout performer at East Tennessee State University where he earned First Team All-Southern Conference honors in 2022 and 2023. During the '23 season, Pannholzer scored five goals, including two game-winners, and added five assists to lead ETSU to the No. 1 seed in the SoCon Championship.

"Joining Richmond means a lot to me. This club has a special history and one of the best fan bases in the U.S.," Tarik Pannholzer said. "I'm excited for the opportunity to represent this city and give everything for the badge. I can't wait to play in front of the fans and be part of something special in 2026."

After his collegiate career at Marshall & ETSU, Pannholzer returned to Germany to play professionally for his hometown club SC Weiche 08 in the Regionalliga Nord, notching 13 appearances this past season.

Before coming to the United States, Pannholzer developed in one of Germany's top youth systems at FC St. Pauli, competing in both the Youth Bundesliga and Oberliga. He was a member of the Germany U15 National Team, marking him as one of the top young attacking talents in the country.

