FMFC All-Time-Leading Goal-Scorer Derek Gebhard Set to Return to Madison

Published on December 2, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has signed veteran Forward, Derek Gebhard, for the 2026 Season, pending league and federation approval. This will be Gebhard's sixth season with Forward Madison as he continues to distance himself as the longest-tenured player in the club's history. Gebhard had a tremendous season in 2025 where he started in 25 matches, set a single-regular-season scoring record with 11 goals, and set the record for most goals in Forward Madison FC club history with 29. Derek's consistency on the pitch and versatility on the ball make him an invaluable cornerstone of the FMFC offense.

"We're extremely excited to return our all time leading goal-scorer, Derek Gebhard, to the club after a really strong 2025 campaign and all-league recognition," said Forward Madison FC Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "Derek's coachability and adaptability have made him a consistent performer for us over the last five seasons and he exudes the kind of mentality and professionalism we covet at Forward Madison FC."

Gebhard's on-field performance in 2025 was stellar, scoring 11 goals, contributing 1 assist and tallying 24 chances created, his notable play earned him a 2025 USL League One All-League Second Team Selection. Gebhard's leadership was also recognized by the technical staff as he was appointed captain for over half of the season's matches.

"I'm delighted that Derek has extended his contract with Forward Madison FC," said the club's Sporting Director, Matt Cairns. "He's been a standout player in USL1 for a number of years now and I have no doubt he'll continue to lead by example in 2026."

Gebhard's early career started to take shape in 2018, playing for El Paso Locomotive FC in the USL Championship and scoring two goals in 18 appearances before being loaned to Charlotte Independence. In 2019, Gebhard transferred to Oklahoma City Energy FC and then back to Charlotte Independence before landing in Madison in 2021.







United Soccer League One Stories from December 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.