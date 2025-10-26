Tormenta FC Dominates Texoma FC at Home

Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC forward Sebastián Vivas (left) and Yaniv Bazini

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC ended the regular season going nine matches undefeated after a 3-0 victory against Texoma FC. Notably, this is a historic win for Tormenta, with the team recording 13 regular-season wins in one season, the most in the club's professional era.

The match started relatively quietly until the 20th minute when Tormenta was awarded a corner kick, which defender Oscar Jimenez stepped up to take. The ball found the head of defender Jackson Simba, who directed the ball into the bottom right corner. This marked his first goal of the regular season, giving the Ibises a 1-0 lead.

The goal gave momentum to the South Georgia squad, who were moving the ball around and creating multiple goal-scoring opportunities. Although they were not able to capitalize, goalkeeper Austin Pack came up big just before halftime to keep the game level.

The Ibises started the second half, continuing the same momentum. In the 60th minute, forward Sebastian Vivas sent a ball over the top, finding Israeli forward Yaniv Bazini, who scored his 11th goal of the regular season after burying the ball over the keeper's shoulder to double Tormenta's lead.

Just eight minutes later, midfielder Mason Tunbridge split two defenders to give Tormenta a 3-0 lead. This goal sealed South Georgia's win over Texoma and marked the Englishman's ninth goal of the regular season. Tormenta dominated the rest of the match, keeping possession and staying organized to see out the game.

Following the nine-match unbeaten streak, Tormenta heads into the playoffs for the second time in club history. South Georgia's first obstacle on the path to earning silverware will be Spokane Velocity FC, with the Ibises set to face them at ONE Spokane Stadium on Sunday, November 2, at 8:00 p.m. Catch the match on ESPN+!

Box Score:

Tormenta FC 3-0 Texoma FC

TRM Starting XI: Austin Pack, Oscar Jimenez, Justin Malou, Makel Rasheed, Gabriel Alves, Jackson Kasanzu, Conor Doyle ©, Gabriel Cabral, Sebastian Vivas, Niall Reid-Stephen, Yaniv Bazini

TXO Starting XI: Javier Garcia, Reid Valentine, Jon Paul Jordan II, Sergio Chavez ©, Patrick Staszewski, Teddy Baker, William Perkins, Aldair Flowers, Ajmeer Spengler, Lamin Jawneh, Brandon McManus

Scoring Summary:

TRM: 19', Jackson Kasanzu (Assisted by Oscar Jimenez)

TRM: 60', Yaniv Bazini (Assisted by Sebastian Vivas)

TRM: 68', Mason Tunbridge (Assisted by Yaniv Bazini)

Misconduct Summary:

TEX: 15', Sergio Chavez (Yellow, foul)

TEX: 17', William Perkins (Yellow, argument)

TRM: 17', Oscar Jimenez (Yellow, argument)

TRM: 19', Sebastian Vivas (Yellow, foul)

TRM: 75', Thabo Nare (Yellow, time wasting)

